Dallas Cowboys Sign Free Agent Running Back Ronald Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are signing free agent running back Ronald Jones, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The team announced on Tuesday that Jones agreed to a one-year deal.

The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with RB Ronald Jones, who visited The Star Monday, per source. Jones spent last year with KC after a four-year run with Tampa Bay. His best year was in 2020: 192 carries, 978 yards, 7 TDs. He played in only six games last year with Chiefs. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 21, 2023

Ronald Jones Spent Last Season With The Kansas City Chiefs

Jones spent this past season as a member of the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March 2022 to join a backfield with fellow running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Isiah Pacheco.

However, Jones struggled to find his footing in Kansas City, appearing in only six games. Jones finished the regular season with 17 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Before Kansas City, Jones spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jones’ best season came in 2020, rushing for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. In Super Bowl LV, Jones rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries in a Buccaneers’ 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ronald Jones Brought In To Help Replace Ezekiel Elliott

The Jones signing comes a week after the Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott, who served as the team’s primary rusher for the last seven seasons.

Jones will compliment running back Tony Pollard, who was franchise tagged by the Cowboys earlier this offseason. The Cowboys have until July 17 to sign a multiyear agreement, or Pollard will have to play on the one-year tag of $10.091 million.

The Cowboys also have Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle on their running back depth chart.

