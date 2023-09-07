Tom Brady is taking retirement by storm. Since officially announcing his departure from football, the legendary quarterback has been everywhere.

Brady is an ambassador for Hertz rental cars and has been featured in many commercials since his retirement. In the past, he’s been very vocal about the car rental company, and it turns out, that Brady personally uses Hertz’s rental services himself.

A receipt left behind by Brady himself has gone absolutely viral. Brady is one of the biggest names in football even with seven Super Bowl rings, but that didn’t stop him from going to Hertz to rent a car. According to the receipt, Brady was billed $485 to rent a car for a day in the Hamptons.

Tom Brady Leaves Proof of Hertz Receipt

Over the weekend, Tom Brady’s Hertz receipt was posted on Twitter. It showed that Brady rented a car service during a visit to the Hamptons. The receipt showed he rented a 2023 Suburban which cost him around $485 to rent for the day.

Even though Brady can afford the price, he paid $402 for a daily rate for the car. Brady didn’t keep quiet on the matter, he immediately responded on X stating he wasn’t lying when he said he used Hertz.

I tried to tell you guys I actually use @Hertz. What’s the ad value of this receipt Darren? https://t.co/lE5W1iKmLX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 4, 2023

Hertz is one of the biggest brands Brady works with.

Valued at over $5 billion, the brand is one of the biggest rental car companies in the world.

While the numbers of Brady’s deals haven’t been disclosed, the quarterback should be heavily compensated if he’s still renting vehicles for over $400.

Fans Go Crazy For Brady’s Hertz Rental Cost

Posted on X by Darren Rovell, fans immediately reacted to the prices Brady paid for the car.

Many fans couldn’t believe that as a brand ambassador, Brady still had to pay $402 for a daily rate.

Not even @TomBrady can get a discount. 🤦🏻‍♂️ $402 a day for a suburban? 😳 pic.twitter.com/vKRtyuSTkM — Jeremy Profitt (@Jeremy_Profitt) September 4, 2023

