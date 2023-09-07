NFL News and Rumors

Darren Rovell Posts Tom Brady Hertz Rent-A-Car Receipt On Twitter

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Darren Rovell Posts Tom Brady Hertz Rent-A-Car Receipt On Twitter

Tom Brady is taking retirement by storm. Since officially announcing his departure from football, the legendary quarterback has been everywhere.

Brady is an ambassador for Hertz rental cars and has been featured in many commercials since his retirement. In the past, he’s been very vocal about the car rental company, and it turns out, that Brady personally uses Hertz’s rental services himself.

A receipt left behind by Brady himself has gone absolutely viral. Brady is one of the biggest names in football even with seven Super Bowl rings, but that didn’t stop him from going to Hertz to rent a car. According to the receipt, Brady was billed $485 to rent a car for a day in the Hamptons.

Tom Brady Leaves Proof of Hertz Receipt

Over the weekend, Tom Brady’s Hertz receipt was posted on Twitter. It showed that Brady rented a car service during a visit to the Hamptons. The receipt showed he rented a 2023 Suburban which cost him around $485 to rent for the day.

Even though Brady can afford the price, he paid $402 for a daily rate for the car. Brady didn’t keep quiet on the matter, he immediately responded on X stating he wasn’t lying when he said he used Hertz.

Hertz is one of the biggest brands Brady works with.

Valued at over $5 billion, the brand is one of the biggest rental car companies in the world.

While the numbers of Brady’s deals haven’t been disclosed, the quarterback should be heavily compensated if he’s still renting vehicles for over $400.

Fans Go Crazy For Brady’s Hertz Rental Cost

Posted on X by Darren Rovell, fans immediately reacted to the prices Brady paid for the car.

Many fans couldn’t believe that as a brand ambassador, Brady still had to pay $402 for a daily rate.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen Signs With Gatorade, Endorsement Earnings Reach $10M

Josh Allen Signs With Gatorade, Boosts Endorsement Earnings Past $10M Per Year

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  54s
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young named team captain (1)
Carolina Panthers Vote Rookie QB Bryce Young Team Captain; OLB Brian Burns Returns To Practice; RG Chandler Zavala Earns Start; 4 WRs On Injury Report
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Wyoming – WY Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Wisconsin – WI Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In West Virginia – WV Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
How to bet on NFL betting sites
How To Bet On NFL In Washington – WA Online Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top