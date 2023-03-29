After a one-year hiatus, Sean Payton is back in the NFL as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Due to his winning resume and Super Bowl experience, Payton is one of highest paid coaches in the NFL. Here, we explore Sean Payton’s contract, salary, net worth, coaching record, and wife.

Sean Payton Contract And Salary

In February 2022, Payton was hired by the Broncos to be their next head coach, replacing interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, who took over after Nathaniel Hackett was fired before Week 17. The Broncos finished the 2022 season 5-12 under Hackett and Rosburg.

Payton signed a five-year contract. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the contract is in “the neighborhood of $18 million” per year. If true, Payton is now the second-highest-paid coach in the league behind Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, who makes $20 million annually.

Sean Payton Net Worth

With an annual salary of $18 million, Payton’s net worth is set to increase dramatically.

Heading into 2023, Payton’s net worth was estimated at around $24 million.

When he retired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Payton was making approximately $9.8 million per year.

Sean Payton Coaching Record

Sean Payton has an overall coaching record of 152-89, including a 9-8 record in the postseason.

Before accepting the Broncos’ position, Payton served as an NFL head coach for the New Orleans Saints. In 15 seasons, the Saints went to the playoffs nine times. The highlight of Payton’s tenure came in 2010 when the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Under Payton, the Saints consistently had one of the top offenses in the NFL thanks to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who holds most of the organization’s passing records, including yards, touchdowns, and completions.

Sean Payton Wife

Payton has been married twice.

Payton met his first wife, Beth Shuey, while coaching at Indiana State University. The couple has two children: a daughter, Meghan, and a son, Connor. The couple divorced in 2012 after 24 years of marriage.

In June 2021, Payton married Skylene Montgomery, a former American beauty peasant, after dating for nearly a decade.

