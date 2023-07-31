The Denver Broncos receiving corps was hit with two huge losses on Monday. Wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury at practice on Monday, and wide receiver K.J. Hamler is expected to be waived with a non-football illness designation after being diagnosed with pericarditis, a mild heart irritation.

Tim Patrick Suffers Achilles Injury In Practice

Broncos’ WR Tim Patrick is believed to have torn his Achilles, per sources. A season-ending injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2023

Patrick suffered a leg injury while running a route during a drill at Broncos’ practice.

Patrick collapsed to the floor and needed to be carted off the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the Broncos believe Patrick suffered a torn Achilles and would miss the 2023 season.

Patrick missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp. Patrick last played on January 8, 2022, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton. Awful news if it's season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

K.J. Hamler To Be Waived With Non-Football Iillness Designation

The #Broncos plan to waive WR K.J. Hamler today with a non-football illness designation, sources say, though the transaction is procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back. Hamler’s condition isn’t overly serious and he’s expected to miss weeks, not months. pic.twitter.com/L6nWYvSMrV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2023

The Broncos plan to waive Hamler with a non-football illness designation, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

By waiving Hamler, the Broncos plan to bring Hamler back since he’s only expected to miss weeks, not months. By waiving Hamler instead of designating him on the reserve/non-football injury list, the Broncos can bring back Hamler this season.

Hamler announced his diagnosis on Instagram.

“I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season,” Hamler wrote. “I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I’ve been going through on and off the field.”

Hamler only played in seven games in 2022 before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in December 2022.

Broncos WR KJ Hamler getting treated for heart condition he posted on Instagram. #9sports pic.twitter.com/H9OChYqTbi — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 31, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023