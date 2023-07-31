NFL News and Rumors

Denver Broncos Lose Tim Patrick With Injury, K.J. Hamler Out Several Weeks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Broncos Tim Patrick

The Denver Broncos receiving corps was hit with two huge losses on Monday. Wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury at practice on Monday, and wide receiver K.J. Hamler is expected to be waived with a non-football illness designation after being diagnosed with pericarditis, a mild heart irritation.

Tim Patrick Suffers Achilles Injury In Practice

Patrick suffered a leg injury while running a route during a drill at Broncos’ practice.

Patrick collapsed to the floor and needed to be carted off the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the Broncos believe Patrick suffered a torn Achilles and would miss the 2023 season.

Patrick missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp. Patrick last played on January 8, 2022, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

K.J. Hamler To Be Waived With Non-Football Iillness Designation

The Broncos plan to waive Hamler with a non-football illness designation, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

By waiving Hamler, the Broncos plan to bring Hamler back since he’s only expected to miss weeks, not months. By waiving Hamler instead of designating him on the reserve/non-football injury list, the Broncos can bring back Hamler this season.

Hamler announced his diagnosis on Instagram.

“I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season,” Hamler wrote. “I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I’ve been going through on and off the field.”

Hamler only played in seven games in 2022 before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in December 2022.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Broncos NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell

Video: Lions HC Dan Campbell Gets Emotional Talking About Football

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  37min
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor And Colts Situation Remains Unsolved
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
peyton manning packers camp
Peyton Manning Attends Green Bay Packers Practice to Pitch “Quarterback” Season Two to Jordan Love
Author image David Evans  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
new panthers lb impressing in camp (1)
NFL 2023: With Carolina Panthers Preparing To Put On Pads Monday, New LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Keeps Impressing Coaching Staff During Training Camp
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts
Colts RB Situation Escalates: Owner Jim Irsay Responds To Jonathan Taylor Trade Request
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Sony Michel
3 Facts About Newly Retired RB Sony Michel
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers training camp day 1 (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers’ Training Camp Fight ‘Ho-Hum;’ CB CJ Henderson Fueled By Contract Grudge
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top