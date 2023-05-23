The Denver Broncos announced they released longtime kicker Brandon McManus. The Broncos released McManus with a Post-June 1 designation, the team announced Tuesday.

Brandon McManus Played A Vital Role For Denver Broncos During Super Bowl 50 Run

We've released K Brandon McManus. A #SB50 champion, team captain and the second-leading scorer in Broncos history. Thank you for everything you gave #BroncosCountry, @thekidmcmanus. 🧡 📰 » https://t.co/6xGdwQGpW6 pic.twitter.com/fvT7bnx9Bb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 23, 2023

McManus was the last member of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship team that defeated the Carolina Panthers. During the 2015-2016 playoffs, McManus went 10-10 in field goal attempts over three postseason games, including three field goal makes in Super Bowl 50.

“Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community,” General Manager George Paton said in a statement. “Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

Brandon McManus Leaves Denver As One Of The Best Broncos Kickers Ever

The @Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) May 23, 2023

In nine seasons, McManus scored 946 points, the franchise’s second-leading scorer behind kicker Jason Elam. McManus owns the franchise record for most field goals of at least 50 yards with 32.

Last season, McManus underwent a down year, connecting 28 of his 36 field-goal attempts in 2022, which lowered his make percentage to under 80% for the first time since 2017.

One team that could have interest in McManus is the Dallas Cowboys, who did not re-sign Brett Maher after he missed five extra points in last year’s playoffs.

