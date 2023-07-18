Dan Campbell is on the cusp of something special in Detroit. With Aaron Rodgers out of the division, the Detroit Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North. Will Campbell bring the Lions to the playoffs for the first time in his tenure? Below, we explore Dan Campbell’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Dan Campbell Contract And Salary

On January 20, 2021, Campbell signed a six-year contract to become the next head coach of the Lions.

The terms were not disclosed in Campbell’s deal. However, most new NFL coaches typically make between $2 million and $5 million annually.

Dan Campbell Net Worth

Campbell’s reported net worth of $10 million. However, that number will increase with his coaching salary.

Before Campbell became an NFL coach, he played tight end in the NFL from 1999-2009.

Campbell made an estimated $13.2 million during his NFL tenure. The richest contract he signed was a five-year, $11.375 million deal with the Lions in 2006.

Dan Campbell Head Coaching Record

Happy birthday to the ultimate hands-on coach, Dan Campbell 🥳️ @Lions pic.twitter.com/JkFj48sbiW — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 13, 2023

As the head coach of the Lions, Campbell holds an overall record of 12-21-1.

Campbell struggled in his inaugural season as the Lions’ head coach, finishing with a 3-13-1 record.

However, Campbell turned things around in 2022. After a 2-6 start, the Lions won seven of the next nine games to finish with a 9-8 record.

While serving as a tight ends coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Campbell was named the interim head coach after Joe Philbin was fired after a 1-3 start. Campbell went 5-7 to close out the season.

After Miami, Campbell served as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach in New Orleans under Saints head coach Sean Payton.

As a tight end, Campbell played for four teams: New York Giants (1999–2002), Dallas Cowboys (2003–2005), Detroit Lions (2006–2008), and New Orleans Saints (2009).

Dan Campbell Wife

Campbell married his wife Holly in 2005.

Together, they have a son and daughter.

