NFL News and Rumors

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lions coach Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell is on the cusp of something special in Detroit. With Aaron Rodgers out of the division, the Detroit Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North. Will Campbell bring the Lions to the playoffs for the first time in his tenure? Below, we explore Dan Campbell’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Dan Campbell Contract And Salary

On January 20, 2021, Campbell signed a six-year contract to become the next head coach of the Lions.

The terms were not disclosed in Campbell’s deal. However, most new NFL coaches typically make between $2 million and $5 million annually.

Dan Campbell Net Worth

Campbell’s reported net worth of $10 million. However, that number will increase with his coaching salary.

Before Campbell became an NFL coach, he played tight end in the NFL from 1999-2009.

Campbell made an estimated $13.2 million during his NFL tenure. The richest contract he signed was a five-year, $11.375 million deal with the Lions in 2006.

Dan Campbell Head Coaching Record

As the head coach of the Lions, Campbell holds an overall record of 12-21-1.

Campbell struggled in his inaugural season as the Lions’ head coach, finishing with a 3-13-1 record.

However, Campbell turned things around in 2022. After a 2-6 start, the Lions won seven of the next nine games to finish with a 9-8 record.

While serving as a tight ends coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Campbell was named the interim head coach after Joe Philbin was fired after a 1-3 start. Campbell went 5-7 to close out the season.

After Miami, Campbell served as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach in New Orleans under Saints head coach Sean Payton.

As a tight end, Campbell played for four teams: New York Giants (1999–2002), Dallas Cowboys (2003–2005), Detroit Lions (2006–2008), and New Orleans Saints (2009).

Dan Campbell Wife

Campbell married his wife Holly in 2005.

Together, they have a son and daughter.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Madden NFL 24 99 Club: Which Players Are Rated 99 Overall?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  59min
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
Cleveland Browns Legend Joe Thomas Shares NFL Hall Of Fame Jacket Reveal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
derrick henry injury update
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry Speaks Out About Perceived Value Of Running Back Position
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs Unable To Sign Long-Term Deals
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb Named NFL’s Best Running Back In ESPN Poll
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
NFL Free Agency 2023: Top Three Players Still Available
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers 3
Aaron Rodgers Comments On Jets Being Selected For Hard Knocks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top