Former Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison on Wednesday for a drunk driving crash that killed a woman and her dog.

Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for the DUI crash in 2021 After sentencing, Henry made a statement to the family of Tina Tintor: "I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many."

Ruggs, 24, was driving his sports car at 156 mph while drunk when he crashed into another car on November 2, 2021. Tina Tutor and her dog burned to death in the car Ruggs hit.

This past May, Ruggs pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The former first-round pick has been on house arrest since May.

Ruggs faced up to 50 years in prison before the 3-10 year sentencing. Ruggs is eligible for parole after three years.

Standing before the court, Ruggs issued an apology to Tutor’s family.

“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering my actions have caused you, your family, and those who knew and loved Tina,” Ruggs said. “I also let my family, my teammates, and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many.”

Tutor’s cousin, Daniel Strbac, read a statement on behalf of Tutor’s mother, Mirjana Komazec.

“We pray that Henry Ruggs is blessed with the opportunity to be able watch his beautiful daughter grow into the amazing woman she can be,” Komazec said in a statement. “And we pray that this terrible accident inspires positive change in the world. We pray that we all take away the importance of looking out for one another, remembering everyone we meet is another human’s loved one.”

