As if Florida Gators’ quarterback Anthony Richardson’s draft stock wasn’t high enough, the potential first-overall pick has reportedly been crushing it at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Richardson, who is projected to go as high as No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft according to the top online sportsbooks, has impressed scouts during the interview process at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the interview process at the Combine 👀 "I talked to a handful of scouts last night … Every single one of them said 'Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they've had this year.'" — @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/MbZ3CAMBF5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2023

Recently, the Florida quarterback surpassed Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Will Levis with the best odds to go No. 1 overall. Since then, however, he’s slid back to third on the board but that may change soon after what could be a strong combine for the former Gators’ QB.

Richardson is still a bit raw as a passer but appears to have the intelligence, leadership, and athleticism to be the No. 1 overall pick.

According to some NFL Draft experts, Richardson has reportedly been the most impressive QB interview in the draft this year.

Check out this run from his time under center at Florida.

Some of Anthony Richardson’s tape is just flat out absurd. This is a QB 👇 High risk? Yes.

High reward? Yes. pic.twitter.com/oM0DqXMSG7 — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 21, 2023

NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds

Currently, the Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Justin Fields cementing his spot as the Bears’ QB of the future, rumors have been swirling around the league that Chicago is looking move the No. 1 pick.

As of now, Bryce Young owns the best odds to be drafted first overall at -175, followed by CJ Stroud (+250), and Anthony Richardson (+600).

Will Levis (+650) and Will Anderson (+900) are next on the board followed by Georgia defensive end Jalen Carter, who has slid all the way down to +2500 after his recent arrest.

Check out the latest NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds from BetOnline below.

