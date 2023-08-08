NFL News and Rumors

Free Agent QB Teddy Bridgewater Signs With Detroit Lions

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is signing with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

Teddy Bridgewater Signs With Detroit Lions

After visiting the Lions on July 24, Bridgewater now signs with Detroit to serve as Jared Goff’s backup and a potential mentor to Hendon Hooker, who was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater played the 2022 season in Miami as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater has thrown for 15,120 career yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

The Lions mark Bridgewater’s sixth team, after previously playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

Detroit Lions Enter 2023 Season With High Expectations

After starting the season 1-6, the Lions ended the year on a 7-2 run to finish 9-8, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

With Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, the Lions are the favorites (+140) to win the NFC North Division on BetOnline.

The Lions open the season on Thursday, September 7, against the defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
