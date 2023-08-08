Free Agent QB Teddy Bridgewater Signs With Detroit Lions

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is signing with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

The #Lions are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater after a recent visit to Detroit, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A new backup QB. pic.twitter.com/pRA6EqMi5Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2023

Teddy Bridgewater Signs With Detroit Lions

After visiting the Lions on July 24, Bridgewater now signs with Detroit to serve as Jared Goff’s backup and a potential mentor to Hendon Hooker, who was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater played the 2022 season in Miami as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater has thrown for 15,120 career yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

The Lions mark Bridgewater’s sixth team, after previously playing for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

Detroit Lions Enter 2023 Season With High Expectations

After starting the season 1-6, the Lions ended the year on a 7-2 run to finish 9-8, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

With Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, the Lions are the favorites (+140) to win the NFC North Division on BetOnline.

The Lions open the season on Thursday, September 7, against the defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

