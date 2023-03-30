Gervon Dexter Sr. Florida Pro Day 2023: DT Could Go In Round 1

One of the more intriguing prospects at Florida’s 2023 Pro Day was Gervon Dexter Sr., the 21-year-old defensive tackle out of Florida.

Dexter registered a 3-cone drill time of 7.55 seconds and participated in the defensive linemen drills at Florida’s Pro Day.

Gervon Dexter & Brenton Cox undergoing DL drills right now Crowd loved what they saw from Dexter here pic.twitter.com/QTPgGG9Yla — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 30, 2023

Gervon Dexter Sr. Is One Of The More Athletic Defensive Tackles

Dexter has great size for a defensive tackle, measuring in at 6’5″, 318 pounds. Dexter also has good speed for a big man, clocking a 4.88 40-yard dash at the 2023 Combine. At the next level, Dexter will primarily be used as a run-stopper, but his size and athleticism make him an intriguing pass-rusher.

Playing in all 13 of Florida’s games this past season, Dexter finished fifth in tackles with 55. Dexter also recorded two sacks and one interception.

NFL Next Gen Stats had Dexter listed as the 10th-ranked defensive tackle coming out of the NFL Combine.

Many scouts point to his slow first step as one of Dexter’s weaknesses that he will need to improve in the NFL.

Some notable measurements from Pro Day

Gervon Dexter: 6’5.7, 318

Richard Gouriage: 6’5.7, 308

Ventrell Miller: 6’0.4, 235

Jordan Pouncey: 6’0, 210

Anthony Richardson: 6’04.2, 246

Justin Shorter: 6’04.2, 234

O’Cyrus Torrence: 6’05.4, 331 pic.twitter.com/mgwLsKz2GJ — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 30, 2023

Gervon Dexter Sr. Will Probably Be Taken On Day 2

A team may take Dexter in the late-first round. However, most draft projections have Dexter being selected on Day 2 during the second and third rounds.

The overall consensus is that Dexter has first-round talent as a versatile defensive lineman but will most likely fall to Day 2.

Dexter has met with multiple teams on top 30 visits, including the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.

🚨Florida #Gators standout defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. has met with the Buffalo #Bills, Pittsburgh #Steelers, Tennessee #Titans, Cleveland #Browns, and New York #Giants on top 30 visits so far, per league sources. 👀👀👀 After speaking with league sources, the player… pic.twitter.com/TKpT7n18sp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 10, 2023

