NFL News and Rumors

Gervon Dexter Sr. Florida Pro Day 2023: DT Could Go In Round 1

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. runs.

One of the more intriguing prospects at Florida’s 2023 Pro Day was Gervon Dexter Sr., the 21-year-old defensive tackle out of Florida.

Dexter registered a 3-cone drill time of 7.55 seconds and participated in the defensive linemen drills at Florida’s Pro Day.

Gervon Dexter Sr. Is One Of The More Athletic Defensive Tackles

Dexter has great size for a defensive tackle, measuring in at 6’5″, 318 pounds. Dexter also has good speed for a big man, clocking a 4.88 40-yard dash at the 2023 Combine. At the next level, Dexter will primarily be used as a run-stopper, but his size and athleticism make him an intriguing pass-rusher.

Playing in all 13 of Florida’s games this past season, Dexter finished fifth in tackles with 55. Dexter also recorded two sacks and one interception.

NFL Next Gen Stats had Dexter listed as the 10th-ranked defensive tackle coming out of the NFL Combine.

Many scouts point to his slow first step as one of Dexter’s weaknesses that he will need to improve in the NFL.

Gervon Dexter Sr. Will Probably Be Taken On Day 2

A team may take Dexter in the late-first round. However, most draft projections have Dexter being selected on Day 2 during the second and third rounds.

The overall consensus is that Dexter has first-round talent as a versatile defensive lineman but will most likely fall to Day 2.

Dexter has met with multiple teams on top 30 visits, including the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Reggie Wayne

Reggie Wayne Resets Fans Expectations About His Ability To Get Colts To Contract For Lamar Jackson

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16min
NFL News and Rumors
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson passes the ball.
Anthony Richardson Florida Pro Day 2023: QB Prospect Shows Off Rocket Arm
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  55min
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_travis-kelce-jason-kelce-1-dc9a54bd19354c4bab647fc7f64d96a5
Travis Kelce Hilariously Fails At Naming The NFL Coaches In Group Picture
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws the ball.
Hendon Hooker NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Vikings, Lions Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid at the podium.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Rachel Bonnetta
NFL Network Cuts Ties With 3 Prominent On-Air Media Personalities
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Tried To Sign QB Baker Mayfield
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top