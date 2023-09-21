Thursday Night Football heads to the Bay area as the New York Giants (1-1) face off against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (2-0). Below, we list our top Thursday Night Football player props for the Giants vs. 49ers.

Giants Vs. 49ers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Elijah Mitchell Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on RB Elijah Mitchell: “Yeah, we definitely got to get Elijah in there more and do better with our rotation than we did yesterday” He attributed Mitchell’s lack of snaps to the position coaches, while also shouldering some of the blame Shanahan has a… pic.twitter.com/qszcsCrhcw — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) September 18, 2023

Christian McCaffrey has been spectacular for the 49ers in their first two games. McCaffrey has been a workhorse through two games, touching the ball 48 times, including 23 in Week 2.

However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that McCaffrey’s backup, Elijah Mitchell, needs more touches. McCaffrey missed significant time due to injuries in 2020 and 2021, so implementing Mithcell into the rotation is essential to keep CMC fresh for later in the season.

On a short week, Mitchell should be in line for a dozen touches. If the 49ers have a significant lead in the second half, expect Mitchell to get all the garbage time carries, which is good for hitting the over.

Daniel Jones Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Daniel Jones week 2 highlights🔥 pic.twitter.com/SFj9NDl4LN — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) September 20, 2023

The Giants offense did not have a pulse in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, the floodgates opened in the second half as the offense exploded for 31 points in a come-from-behind victory.

Giants QB Daniel Jones showed the world why the Giants paid him big money, finishing the game with 321 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception.

On the ground, Jones rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown. Many of Jones’ scrambles extended drives and led to key second half touchdowns.

Without Saquon Barkley, who is out with an ankle injury, Jones will be an integral part of the Giants’ rushing attack. In 2023, Jones has averaged 51 yards per game. Plus, he hit his rushing prop last week.

Even against a tough 49ers defense, Jones should be able to rush for 40+ yards.

