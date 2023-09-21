NFL News and Rumors

Giants Vs. 49ers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Elijah Mitchell

Thursday Night Football heads to the Bay area as the New York Giants (1-1) face off against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (2-0). Below, we list our top Thursday Night Football player props for the Giants vs. 49ers.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Elijah Mitchell Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Christian McCaffrey has been spectacular for the 49ers in their first two games. McCaffrey has been a workhorse through two games, touching the ball 48 times, including 23 in Week 2.

However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that McCaffrey’s backup, Elijah Mitchell, needs more touches. McCaffrey missed significant time due to injuries in 2020 and 2021, so implementing Mithcell into the rotation is essential to keep CMC fresh for later in the season.

On a short week, Mitchell should be in line for a dozen touches. If the 49ers have a significant lead in the second half, expect Mitchell to get all the garbage time carries, which is good for hitting the over.

Bet on Elijah Mitchell Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-115) at BetOnline

Daniel Jones Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Giants offense did not have a pulse in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, the floodgates opened in the second half as the offense exploded for 31 points in a come-from-behind victory.

Giants QB Daniel Jones showed the world why the Giants paid him big money, finishing the game with 321 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception.

On the ground, Jones rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown. Many of Jones’ scrambles extended drives and led to key second half touchdowns.

Without Saquon Barkley, who is out with an ankle injury, Jones will be an integral part of the Giants’ rushing attack. In 2023, Jones has averaged 51 yards per game. Plus, he hit his rushing prop last week.

Even against a tough 49ers defense, Jones should be able to rush for 40+ yards.

Bet on Daniel Jones Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
