Hall Of Famer Kurt Warner’s Son Kade Warner Is Signed By The Tampa Bay Buaccaneers

Like father, like son does not just apply to Joey Porter Sr. and Joey Porter Jr. in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Another father-and-son duo is also making NFL news.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner’s son wide receiver Kade Warner, 24, has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is worth noting that Kurt also was undrafted, and we all know how things worked out for him.

Dad Is Proud

Kurt Warner, 51, posted a picture of Kade and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo.

He is ready to watch the next generation become an NFL competitor and may turn into a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan in the process.

Kade was born in 1998 just one year before his dad’s “Greatest Show On Turf” NFL season with the Super Bowl Champion St. Louis Rams.

About Kade Warner

Kade is a five-year college athlete.

He played at Nebraska for three seasons and was a Cornhusker co-captain in 2020 before transferring to Kansas State for his final two seasons.

Warner’s journey in college football has not been easy, and he does not use his family name to gain any favors.

In a recent pre-draft interview, he said:

“I try to ask for help in his journey and everything, but I don’t go around strutting who my family is and where I came from. I want to be able to do everything through me and what I’ve been able to do. Obviously, I wouldn’t be where I am without him or my mom. I lean on them privately, but publicly, I’m Kade Warner and I don’t want to tell everybody who my famous father is.”

He also is aware that he is not the fastest wide receiver around, but he makes up for that in other ways.

Warner added:

“I think a lot of people will tell you that they will get the effort and the know-how and things like that. Those things will come natural to me. I think that I separate myself with my technique. I’m not a 4.4 guy that is going to jump 40 inches, but I know how to break people down and know how to get out of a break. I know how to set people up so I can get open.”

