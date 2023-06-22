Highlights From The 3rd Annual NFL Tight End University

NFL‘s Tight End University is underway in Nashville.

This is the third annual gathering of the best and brightest tight ends in the league.



The event was founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen and is a crash-course event for young tight ends to improve their game.

This event goes much deeper than fun and games among professional athletes.

Community service is on the agenda each year.

Olsen recently talked about how it all originated, somewhat by chance, and he shared a laugh that Charmin is the corporate sponsor for the tight ends.

3-time Pro Bowl TE and @NFLonFOX lead analyst @gregolsen88 discusses the upcoming Tight End University that launched in 2021. Listen to the full interview on the AP Pro Football Podcast: https://t.co/QsO2aaHNnm pic.twitter.com/5cN5SNh4tQ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 12, 2023

TEU 2023

Approximately 80-85 people were expected to participate in this year’s event which is once again held on Vanderbilt University’s campus.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Trey Lance are in attendance at this year’s event along with Rob Gronkowski.

Social media has been flooded with highlights.

One moment of hilarity involved Trey Lance asking the tight ends why quarterbacks do not get their day.

As you can imagine, the tight ends had a lot to say on this topic.

Trey Lance at TEU via @NFL pic.twitter.com/VkvxUMsrIu — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) June 21, 2023

After TEU concludes, it is truly summer vacation for the NFL players.

The OTAs and minicamps are completed; the next time we will see them publicly is at their perspective training camps when they open in late July.

