Sunday Night Football heads to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 as the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) face the New York Jets (1-2). Find out how to watch the Week 4 game between the Chiefs and Jets on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

After losing their opening game of the season, the Chiefs have won two straight games, including a 41-10 blowout victory over the Bears a week ago. The Chiefs could have their good luck charm in the stands as Taylor Swift is expected to attend the game.

Without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets offense has struggled, scoring 20 points combined in Weeks 2 and 3. This could be the last start for quarterback Zach Wilson if he does not show signs of improvement.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 4: Date, Time, & TV Channel

All-time records for the Chiefs and Jets on Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/8skfLFbgEQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2023

🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Jets

📅 Date : Sunday – Oct. 1, 2023

: Sunday – Oct. 1, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Jets With A Free Live Stream

Kickoff for the Chiefs vs. Jets is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Sunday Night Football can be watched on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Other platforms will air the game, including live-streaming TV services like YouTube TV and FuboTV. These services include popular channels found on cable TV without the need for a cable box. YouTube TV and Fubo TV have free trials.

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Jets Odds

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night? On BetOnline, the Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites.

The Chiefs offense is going to score points. That’s a given. Can the Jets’ offense keep up? Scoring points on the Chiefs defense has been tough, as Kansas City allows the fourth-fewest points per game (13.3)



*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

