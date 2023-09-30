NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Sunday Night Football heads to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 as the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) face the New York Jets (1-2). Find out how to watch the Week 4 game between the Chiefs and Jets on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

After losing their opening game of the season, the Chiefs have won two straight games, including a 41-10 blowout victory over the Bears a week ago. The Chiefs could have their good luck charm in the stands as Taylor Swift is expected to attend the game.

Without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets offense has struggled, scoring 20 points combined in Weeks 2 and 3. This could be the last start for quarterback Zach Wilson if he does not show signs of improvement.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 4: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Chiefs vs. Jets
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 1, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Jets With A Free Live Stream

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of his team’s loss at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff for the Chiefs vs. Jets is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Sunday Night Football can be watched on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Other platforms will air the game, including live-streaming TV services like YouTube TV and FuboTV. These services include popular channels found on cable TV without the need for a cable box. YouTube TV and Fubo TV have free trials.

If you’re interested in placing a wager on the Chiefs vs. Jets, BetOnline provides free live streams after placing a bet. New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Chiefs vs. Jets Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Chiefs vs. Jets
  5. Stream Chiefs vs. Jets for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Jets Odds

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night? On BetOnline, the Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites.

The Chiefs offense is going to score points. That’s a given. Can the Jets’ offense keep up? Scoring points on the Chiefs defense has been tough, as Kansas City allows the fourth-fewest points per game (13.3)

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs New York Jets Play
Moneyline -425 +345 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -8.5 (-112) +8.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Chiefs Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
