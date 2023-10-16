NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Week 6 closes out with a great matchup on Monday Night Football, with the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Find out how to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After getting embarrassed by the 49ers in a 42-10 loss, the Cowboys will look to bounce back and show why they’re one of the four best teams in the NFC.

The biggest news for the Chargers involves the return of running back Austin Ekeler, who will play his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 1.

Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 6 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 6: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Cowboys vs. Chargers
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Oct. 16, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Cowboys vs. Chargers – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) sets to pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night’s game between the Cowboys vs. Chargers is set for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. The pregame show, Monday Night Countdown, starts at 6 p.m. ET.

To watch Monday Night Football without cable, sign up for a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV and FuboTV, which include ESPN and ABC. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.

If you are looking for a free live stream, the online sportsbook Jazz Sports lets users watch free live streams of NFL games after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is running a special promotion where new customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a Cowboys vs. Chargers
  4. Stream Cowboys vs. Chargers for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds

Which team is favored to win this pivotal Monday night showdown? The Cowboys are a 2-point favorite on Jazz Sports.

The Chargers have won four of the last six games against the Cowboys. However, Dallas has the most recent victory in this series, a 20-17 win back in September 2021.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -130 +110 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 51 (-110) Under 51 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Chargers Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Cowboys vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
simi fehoko stanford
Simi Fehoko College Stats, NFL Draft Profile & NFL Career
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
prescott college
Dak Prescott College Stats & NFL Draft Scouting Report
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets
1972 Dolphins Can Rejoice! Undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles Lose In Week 6
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
NFL 2023: Twitter Reacts To Miami Dolphins’ Slow Start, Fast Finish Proving Too Much For Winless Carolina Panthers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals vs Titans free bets nfl betting offers
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Exits Ravens Game With Ankle Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Sauce Gardner
Two Top New York Jets CBs Are Out For Week 6 Philadelphia Eagles Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top