Week 6 closes out with a great matchup on Monday Night Football, with the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Find out how to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After getting embarrassed by the 49ers in a 42-10 loss, the Cowboys will look to bounce back and show why they’re one of the four best teams in the NFC.

The biggest news for the Chargers involves the return of running back Austin Ekeler, who will play his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 1.

Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 6 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 6: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Cowboys vs. Chargers

📅 Date : Monday – Oct. 16, 2023

: Monday – Oct. 16, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

💻 Live Stream:

Cowboys vs. Chargers – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Monday night’s game between the Cowboys vs. Chargers is set for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. The pregame show, Monday Night Countdown, starts at 6 p.m. ET.

To watch Monday Night Football without cable, sign up for a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV and FuboTV, which include ESPN and ABC. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.











Monday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds

puttin’ on for the city pic.twitter.com/o2R16eNqDl — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 15, 2023

Which team is favored to win this pivotal Monday night showdown? The Cowboys are a 2-point favorite on Jazz Sports.

The Chargers have won four of the last six games against the Cowboys. However, Dallas has the most recent victory in this series, a 20-17 win back in September 2021.

View the odds for the games below.

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.



