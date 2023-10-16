Week 6 closes out with a great matchup on Monday Night Football, with the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Find out how to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.
After getting embarrassed by the 49ers in a 42-10 loss, the Cowboys will look to bounce back and show why they’re one of the four best teams in the NFC.
The biggest news for the Chargers involves the return of running back Austin Ekeler, who will play his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 1.
Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 6 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 6: Date, Time, & TV Channel
MONDAY. NIGHT. FOOTBALL. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oKKUCb1b7I
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 16, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Cowboys vs. Chargers
- 📅 Date: Monday – Oct. 16, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
Cowboys vs. Chargers – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Monday night’s game between the Cowboys vs. Chargers is set for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. The pregame show, Monday Night Countdown, starts at 6 p.m. ET.
To watch Monday Night Football without cable, sign up for a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV and FuboTV, which include ESPN and ABC. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.
If you are looking for a free live stream, the online sportsbook Jazz Sports lets users watch free live streams of NFL games after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is running a special promotion where new customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.
Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
- Place a bet on a Cowboys vs. Chargers
- Stream Cowboys vs. Chargers for free
Monday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds
puttin’ on for the city pic.twitter.com/o2R16eNqDl
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 15, 2023
Which team is favored to win this pivotal Monday night showdown? The Cowboys are a 2-point favorite on Jazz Sports.
The Chargers have won four of the last six games against the Cowboys. However, Dallas has the most recent victory in this series, a 20-17 win back in September 2021.
View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 51 (-110)
|Under 51 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.