The second Sunday Night Football game of the 2023 season is a battle between AFC East rivals as the Miami Dolphins travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. Find out how to watch the Week 2 game between the Dolphins and Patriots on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Dolphins (1-0) came out firing in Week 1, exploding for over 500 yards of total offense in a 36-34 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England overcame a 16-0 deficit to get within five points of the Philadelphia Eagles with minutes left in the game. However, the Patriots (0-1) could not convert on a fourth down on their last drive to extend the game and lost 25-20.

The Dolphins and Patriots will now meet in primetime on Sunday night. Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch Dolphins Vs. Patriots: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Patriots

📅 Date : Sunday – Sept. 17, 2023

: Sunday – Sept. 17, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida

: EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Dolphins Vs. Patriots With A Free Live Stream

NBC will broadcast Sunday night’s matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The game can also be accessed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

For cord-cutters, streaming TV services, YouTube TV and FuboTV, feature channels such as NBC without the hassle of needing a cable box. Both services have free trials available for new customers.

If you’re interested in betting on the game, BetOnline provides members with free live streams after placing a bet. Customers can place their bets and watch the game in one place with BetOnline.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on Dolphins vs. Patriots Stream Dolphins vs. Patriots for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots Odds

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night?

On BetOnline, the Dolphins are a 2.5-point favorite. The Dolphins have owned the Patriots in this matchup the last few seasons, winning four of the last five games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

