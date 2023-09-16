NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 2 | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tyreek Hill

The second Sunday Night Football game of the 2023 season is a battle between AFC East rivals as the Miami Dolphins travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. Find out how to watch the Week 2 game between the Dolphins and Patriots on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Dolphins (1-0) came out firing in Week 1, exploding for over 500 yards of total offense in a 36-34 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England overcame a 16-0 deficit to get within five points of the Philadelphia Eagles with minutes left in the game. However, the Patriots (0-1) could not convert on a fourth down on their last drive to extend the game and lost 25-20.

The Dolphins and Patriots will now meet in primetime on Sunday night. Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How To Watch Dolphins Vs. Patriots: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands on the field during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Patriots
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Sept. 17, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location:  EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Dolphins Vs. Patriots With A Free Live Stream

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands and stares.
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field for warm-ups before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

NBC will broadcast Sunday night’s matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The game can also be accessed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

For cord-cutters, streaming TV services, YouTube TV and FuboTV, feature channels such as NBC without the hassle of needing a cable box. Both services have free trials available for new customers.

If you’re interested in betting on the game, BetOnline provides members with free live streams after placing a bet. Customers can place their bets and watch the game in one place with BetOnline.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Dolphins vs. Patriots
  5. Stream Dolphins vs. Patriots for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins Vs. New England Patriots Odds

Ex-NFL Linebacker Claims that Mac Jones Has "Affluenza"
(AP Photo/Noah Murray)

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night?

On BetOnline, the Dolphins are a 2.5-point favorite. The Dolphins have owned the Patriots in this matchup the last few seasons, winning four of the last five games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -145 +125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

NFL Week 2 SGP & Parlay Picks: +1182 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4min
NFL News and Rumors
Myles Garrett
How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 2 Doubleheader | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Opens Up About Brian Burn’s Contact Status, Jaycee Horn Going On IR
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler
NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 2 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Plans To Come Back Following Achilles Rehab
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.
The Kansas City Chiefs Could Become Fifth Super Bowl Champion To Start 0-2 The Following Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Chad-Johnson-and-Shannon-Sharpe-
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Tries To Convince Shannon Sharpe To Fly On Spirit Airlines On Their New Podcast
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top