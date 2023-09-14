NFL News and Rumors

Inside the NY Jets $60M Insurance Policy To Protect Against An Aaron Rodgers Injury

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Inside the NY Jets $60M Insurance Policy To Protect Against An Aaron Rodgers Injury

It took just four plays for Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets to come to an end.

There are major financial implications looming over Rodgers’ Achilles injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Rodgers took a ‘pay cut’ and signed a two-year extension worth $75 million in guaranteed money. But with Rodgers’ season cut short after just 75 seconds on the field, will the Jets be on the hook for the entire value of the contract?

Well, the answer to that question is a bit more complicated than it sounds.

While insurance policies are not all that uncommon in sports, they are more common in the NBA and MLB, where contracts are fully guaranteed.

Disability insurance is less common in football, where teams can generally cut players once they’ve been hurt.

However, due to the fully guaranteed nature of Rodgers’ contract, there is a strong chance that the Jets took out an insurance policy to protect themselves from this exact scenario.

How Much Would Aaron Rodgers’ Insurance Policy Be Worth?

According to Joe Pompliano, there is a good chance that New York protected itself with a loss of value insurance policy worth between 50 to 80 percent of his contract.

That means that the Jets could be reimbursed for up to $60 million of Rodgers’ contract if he retires and up to $29.5 million for this season alone.

The premium for the insurance policy would depend on a number of different factors, including his age, injury history, the speed of the payments, size of the projection, and more.

While these types of plans are quite complex, it’s possible that the Jets won’t be out of luck after all and may even recoup a large portion of the sum paid to Rodgers for his brief stint this season.

Rodgers Vows To Return To The Field After Achilles Injury

There has been plenty of speculation regarding what’s next for both the Jets and Rodgers.

Much of that speculation was put to rest on Wednesday, as Robert Saleh continued to express confidence in Zach Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback. As for Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback took to Instagram to share a message with his fans.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers wrote on Wednesday. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

While many NFL analysts thought retirement could be a possibility for the 39-year quarterback, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Rodgers concluded the post by saying, “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home

Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  38min
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Video: Bills Reporter Gets Caught Badmouthing Stefon Diggs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best TNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For The First Time On Instagram Since Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Vikings Vs. Eagles: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Stetson Bennett
Los Angeles Rams Put Quarterback Stetson Bennett On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
The 49ers take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Signs On For Season 2 Of Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  28min
More News
Arrow to top