There has been so much coverage around Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift that some NFL fans are starting to find the entire situation suspicious. After the NFL caught wind that Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, the league has been all in on Kelce and Swift.

Even the ‘Swifties’ are all supportive of her new potential boyfriend. Despite all the hype the two stars have been getting, many are wondering if this is a PR stunt and if the relationship is fake.

Swift, Kelce, and the NFL have a lot to gain from the additional exposure and relationship rumors. Let’s dive into why some experts believe that the Kelce-Swift rumors aren’t true.

Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Fake?

Taylor Swift is at the height of her career with the “Eras Tour” becoming one of the highest-grossing tours in history. In addition, Swift has also re-recorded her old albums and released them granting her control of her own songs.

Now a few months later, she’s in the headlines again making a lot of noise thanks to her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. While neither Swift nor Kelce have officially confirmed their relationship, many are starting to believe it’s a fake PR stunt.

It seems as if the idea for the relationship was a setup from the jump with Kelce calling Swift out over his podcast. Many weeks later, she appeared at his game and sat beside Kelce’s mom, Donna. Since then, the pair has continued to gain a lot of attention.

How Do Does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Benefit From Fake Relationship?

Kelce is one of the biggest names in football and Swift doesn’t need an introduction at all, but both celebrities have benefited greatly from the relationship rumors.

For Kelce, the relationship has helped catapult him into the next level of superstardom. He’s added hundreds of thousands of social media followers, over 1M additional podcast views, and watched his jersey become one of the highest-selling in the NFL since rumors started heating up.

On the other side, Swift’s engagement has also increased. She receives a visible boost right ahead of her “Eras Tour” film drop on October 13th. Despite the film already poised to become the top-grossing concert chronicle of all time, she will be going up against the new Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ concert film, which will be released December 1st.

While Swift doesn’t need the publicity boost, it’s a very smart marketing move, especially given the free air time that she’s received in millions of households across America.

The NFL has also benefited greatly from their relationship. Swift attended the Sunday Night Football game against the Jets, her second as Kelce’s alleged girlfriend.

The Jets-Chiefs game instantly became the most-viewed game since last year’s Super Bowl. In addition, teen girl viewership went up 53% due to the pop star’s attendance.

The relationship was mentioned at nearly every turn and NBC panned to Swift at the game 17 times throughout the broadcast.

Even public figures like The View’s co-host Sara Haines are claiming the relationship is a PR stunt. Others like John Le Fevre, Blain Crain, Geoff Abbott, and even Lucy Burdge of BetMGM are claiming the relationship is fake.

This is was the biggest piece of proof for me that the Taylor-Travis relationship is fake. pic.twitter.com/N33fMU0t93 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) September 27, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023