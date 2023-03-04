NFL News and Rumors

Jackson Mahomes, Brother Of Patrick Mahomes Accused Of Assault

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a family matter related to his younger brother Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson is accused of forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old female bar owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas on Friday, February 25, 2023.

 

Jackson Mahomes is a social media personality so it is not surprising there are video clips surfacing from the evening.

The video, available on the internet, is disturbing to watch.

The Kansas City Star shared Vaughn’s comments about the incident.

She said:

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times.”

Jackson Mahomes is also accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter during the same evening.

That person has chosen to remain unnamed but alleged that Mahomes was blocking an employee area in the downstairs of the restaurant.

Not A Good Ending To Patrick’s Fantastic February

Patrick Mahomes had a fantastic month of February which culminated in his Chiefs mounting a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP.

He and his wife Brittany were also spotted at Disneyland after the Super Bowl with their two young children.

Jackson Mahomes Is Always Around Chiefs Games

In previous seasons, Jackson Mahomes has been a distraction at Chiefs games.

However, there seemed to be less talk about him during the 2023 season.

He was spotted behind Patrick in postgame Super Bowl interview segments.

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

No charges have been filed, and the February 25 events continue to be under investigation.

Jackson Mahomes has retained an attorney named Brandan Davies who stated that Jackson Mahomes did nothing wrong on the evening in question.

He said:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes, Brother Of Patrick Mahomes Accused Of Assault

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  34min
NFL News and Rumors
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young Measures 5-10, 204 Pounds At NFL Combine
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Bryce Young
NFL Combine 2023: The Height Debate For Alabama QB Bryce Young
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
will levis2
Will Levis Keen to Show Off Cannon Arm According to NFL Combine Interview
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19468296_168396541_lowres-2
NFL Combine 2023: C.J. Stroud Makes Noteworthy Comments On His NFL Future
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Combine 2023 Measurements- Defensive Line, Linebackers, & Defensive Backs
NFL Combine 2023 Measurements: Defensive Line, Linebackers, & Defensive Backs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
will levis2
2023 NFL Combine: 3 Things To Know About Kentucky QB Will Levis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top