Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a family matter related to his younger brother Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson is accused of forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old female bar owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas on Friday, February 25, 2023.

Jackson Mahomes is a social media personality so it is not surprising there are video clips surfacing from the evening.

The video, available on the internet, is disturbing to watch.

The Kansas City Star shared Vaughn’s comments about the incident.

She said:

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times.”

Jackson Mahomes is also accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter during the same evening.

That person has chosen to remain unnamed but alleged that Mahomes was blocking an employee area in the downstairs of the restaurant.

Not A Good Ending To Patrick’s Fantastic February

Patrick Mahomes had a fantastic month of February which culminated in his Chiefs mounting a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP.

He and his wife Brittany were also spotted at Disneyland after the Super Bowl with their two young children.

"I'm going to Disneyland now, so I have Disney World and Disneyland crossed off." 🎢 Patrick Mahomes is running out of Amusement Parks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/839QOXopnW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Jackson Mahomes Is Always Around Chiefs Games

In previous seasons, Jackson Mahomes has been a distraction at Chiefs games.

However, there seemed to be less talk about him during the 2023 season.

He was spotted behind Patrick in postgame Super Bowl interview segments.

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

No charges have been filed, and the February 25 events continue to be under investigation.

Jackson Mahomes has retained an attorney named Brandan Davies who stated that Jackson Mahomes did nothing wrong on the evening in question.

He said:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.”

