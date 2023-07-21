NFL News and Rumors

Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will have an interesting decision to make after a rookie was caught driving nearly 3x the speed limit early Thursday morning. Jordan Addison, a first-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings, was caught speeding 85 mph over the limit at 3 a.m. in his Lamborghini.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison has drawn comparisons to Henry Ruggs on Twitter after being caught doing 85 mph over the speed limit.

While no drugs or alcohol were reportedly involved, Addison was stopped by police at 3 a.m. after speeding 155 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The Vikings’ wide receiver was driving a brand-new Lamborghini Urus. There are no criminal charges as of now, but the case remains an open investigation under Minnesota State Patrol.

He was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving, according to the official report.

Vikings Issue Statement On Addison’s Traffic Incident

The Vikings issued a statement after the news went public, “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

Addison, the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft, missed Minnesota’s offseason program because of a minor injury. He was reportedly set to compete for a starting role as the Vikings’ slot receiver alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Before being drafted, Addison reportedly took a $3.5 million NIL deal to transfer from Pittsburgh to USC in his final year of college eligibility.

Twitter Reacts To Jordan Addison Traffic Stop

Many NFL fans weren’t impressed with Addison’s traffic citation and they took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

Some fans even compared the Minnesota wide receiver to former Raiders’ first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who is now in prison.

Others are questioning how the NFL rookie was not arrested despite driving 85 mph over the speed limit.

With Addison off to a poor start, some fans are almost ready to throw in the towel on the young wide receiver.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built

Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder
NFL Owners Approve $6.05 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders To Josh Harris
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Jets’ Garrett Wilson: We Want To Win The Super Bowl
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Barbie Oppenheimer
Barbie Or Oppenheimer: NFL Players Weigh In On Which New Movie They Will See
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stares.
New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Appears To Have Change Of Heart About Hard Knocks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Logo
3 NFL Teams Getting A+ Grades For Their Throwback Jerseys
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL PUP List 2023: 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start
NFL PUP List 2023: 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top