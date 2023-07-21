NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will have an interesting decision to make after a rookie was caught driving nearly 3x the speed limit early Thursday morning. Jordan Addison, a first-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings, was caught speeding 85 mph over the limit at 3 a.m. in his Lamborghini.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison has drawn comparisons to Henry Ruggs on Twitter after being caught doing 85 mph over the speed limit.

While no drugs or alcohol were reportedly involved, Addison was stopped by police at 3 a.m. after speeding 155 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The Vikings’ wide receiver was driving a brand-new Lamborghini Urus. There are no criminal charges as of now, but the case remains an open investigation under Minnesota State Patrol.

He was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving, according to the official report.

Vikings Issue Statement On Addison’s Traffic Incident

The Vikings issued a statement after the news went public, “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

Addison, the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft, missed Minnesota’s offseason program because of a minor injury. He was reportedly set to compete for a starting role as the Vikings’ slot receiver alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Before being drafted, Addison reportedly took a $3.5 million NIL deal to transfer from Pittsburgh to USC in his final year of college eligibility.

Twitter Reacts To Jordan Addison Traffic Stop

Many NFL fans weren’t impressed with Addison’s traffic citation and they took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

Ooooh so Jordan Addison can run average speeds at the combine. But can’t drive average speeds in St. Paul. Got it. — Cody (@tweets_by_cody) July 20, 2023

Some fans even compared the Minnesota wide receiver to former Raiders’ first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who is now in prison.

Is Jordan Addison trying to compensate for his athletic testing at the NFL Combine? Getting comped to Henry Ruggs is not a compliment. It’s a warning. — People Are People (@FantasyLeftover) July 20, 2023

Others are questioning how the NFL rookie was not arrested despite driving 85 mph over the speed limit.

Jordan Addison absolutely should have been arrested for going 140 mph in a 55 — Not 1985 (@l985) July 21, 2023

With Addison off to a poor start, some fans are almost ready to throw in the towel on the young wide receiver.

Was never a fan of Jordan Addison pick. Not off to a good start for him with the Vikes. — Marty 🌹 (@msj41817) July 21, 2023

