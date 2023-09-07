NFL News and Rumors

Josh Allen Signs With Gatorade, Boosts Endorsement Earnings Past $10M Per Year

Josh Allen has quickly become one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, reviving the Buffalo Bills franchise in the process. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Bills are favored to win the AFC East division.

Allen’s popularity among Bills Mafia is evident and the endorsement deals have continued rolling in for the NFL MVP candidate.

Recently, Allen signed a multiyear partnership with PepsiCo to support brands across its vast portfolio. Now, Allen will be specifically working with Gatorade, the NFL’s official drink sponsor.

Josh Allen Signs With Gatorade

Allen joins teammate Steffon Diggs as a Gatorade ambassador. The company has signed multiple NFL players in the past, including Trevor Lawerence, DK Metcalf, Tua Tagovailoa, George Kittle, and others to the Gatorade roster.

“Josh Allen emulates exactly what we look for in an athlete partner – a leader on and off the field, strong work ethic, and dedicated to performing his best every single day,” said Jeff Kearney, who is the global head of Gatorde’s sports marketing.

Allen will be featured in a TV commercial on September 10, starring Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino. The Pepsi commercial will be called “Unretirement”, which will bring together the biggest former NFL players like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, and more.

Josh Allen Total Endorsement Earnings

Currently, Josh Allen is the fourth-highest-paid NFL player in total endorsement earnings, bringing in around $9 million a year. While the Pepsi deal figures weren’t disclosed, Allen is expected to bring in double figures this year.

Patrick Mahomes leads all NFL players in endorsement earnings at $25 million per year.

Allen works with a ton of high-profile brands, including Nike, Microsoft Surface, Hyundai, Tommy Armour Golf, New Era, Frito Lays, Gilette, and more.

After leading the Bills to three straight AFC East titles, Allen’s profile is skyrocketing. He has signed over a dozen sponsorship deals with leading brands and is only adding bigger names to the list every year.

