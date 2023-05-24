Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels rose to fame as the offensive coordinator for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Now, McDaniels is looking to find turn Vegas into a contender. Here, we explore Josh McDaniels’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Josh McDaniels Contract And Salary

“From the moment I stepped into the league, he always pushed me”@Raiders WR @jkbmyrs5 on his relationship with Josh McDaniels 💪 pic.twitter.com/js7Myy2tPC — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 22, 2023

As the head coach of the Raiders, McDaniels earns approximately $10 million per year, making him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

McDaniels was hired in January 2022, his first head coaching job since Denver in 2009-2010. McDaniels signed a four-year deal.

McDaniels replaced interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over halfway through the 2021 season after Jon Gruden resigned. Bisaccia led the Raiders to the playoffs, where they lost a nailbiter to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card Weekend.

Josh McDaniels Net Worth

According to reports, McDaniels’s net worth is an estimated $5-$6 million. With a salary of $10 million, McDaniels’s net worth will soon increase.

McDaniels’s net worth has been accumulated through coaching, mainly as an assistant coach in New England.

Josh McDaniels Head Coaching Record

In one season as the head coach, McDaniels led the Raiders to a 6-11 record in 2022. McDaniels made the controversial decision to bench veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who is now with the New Orleans Saints.

McDaniels spent one full-season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. After an 8-8 season in 2009, McDaniels was fired during the 2010 season after a 3-9 record.

McDaniels has spent the majority of his career in New England. After doing a grad year at Michigan State, McDaniels was hired by the Patriots in 2001. From 2001-2008, McDaniels held various positions on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The Patriots won three Super Bowls during his first stint in New England.

After being fired by the Broncos, McDaniels did one year with the St. Louis Rams before rejoining New England in 2012 as the offensive coordinator, a position he held until 2022. McDaniels won three more Super Bowls during this time.

On February 6, 2018, McDaniels was announced as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Later that day, McDaniels withdrew from the position and stayed with New England.

Josh McDaniels Wife

Josh McDaniels married his wife, Laura, in 2002.

The couple has four children: Neenah, Jack, Maddie, and Livia.

