Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid at the podium.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL head coaches in NFL history. Reid has been a head coach since 1999. 200-plus wins and a couple of Super Bowls later, Reid has shown no signs of slowing down. Here, we explore Andy Reid’s contract, salary, net worth, coaching record, and wife.

Andy Reid Contract And Salary

In November 2020, Reid signed an extension with the Kansas City Chiefs to remain their head coach through the 2025 season. According to NBC Sports, Reid makes approximately $12 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Reid has signed multiple contracts since arriving in Kansas City. In 2013, Reid signed a five-year deal to become the head coach of the Chiefs. In 2017, Reid signed his first contract extension with the Chiefs.

Andy Reid Net Worth

Due to 20+ years of head coaching experience, Reid’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

Reid has seen his salary with the Chiefs increase exponentially throughout his tenure. Reid initially signed for approximately $7.5 million annually. The first extension increased his salary to $10 million annually. Now, Reid’s annual salary is $12 million.

After winning another Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2022, Reid would likely get another raise if he asks for an extension before his contract expires after the 2025 season.

Andy Reid Coaching Record

Andy Reid has an impressive coaching record. Reid’s regular season record is 247-138, and his postseason record is 22-16. Reid is second to Bill Belichick in most wins by an active NFL head coach. Reid has appeared in four Super Bowls as a head coach, winning two as the leader of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since 2013, Reid has served as the Chiefs’ head coach. Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have hosted five-straight AFC Championship games. In that same span, the Chiefs appeared in three Super Bowls, winning two, including this past season when Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Before Kansas City, Reid coached the Eagles from 1999-2012. From 2001-2004, the Eagles went to four straight NFC Championship games. In 2004, the Eagles made their lone Super Bowl appearance under Reid, losing 24-21 to the New England Patriots.

Andy Reid Wife

Andy Reid first met his future wife Tammy while playing football at BYU.

In 1981, Andy married Tammy, and the couple is still together today.

Reid and his wife have five children, three sons and two daughters.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

