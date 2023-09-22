Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. This Canadian-born football player graduated from the medical school of McGill University in Montreal before being drafted in 2014 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

While competing in the NFL, Duvernay-Tardif attended medical school in the offseason and graduated from McGill with a medical doctorate in 2018. Duvernay-Tardif made history by becoming the only physician to be an active NFL player.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Duvernay-Tardif sat out the 2020 season to help fight the virus in Montreal. He returned to the NFL in 2021 signing with the New York Jets but officially announced his retirement from the league this year.

Duvernay-Tardif will finish his career with a Super Bowl ring and $25 million in career earnings. Currently, he’s decided to continue his career in the medical field. Duvernay-Tardif is now one of only six former NFL players that have become doctors.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Net Worth

One of the most interesting stories in the NFL, Duvernay-Tardif is a prime example that almost anything is possible in the league. While pursuing his MD, Duvernay-Tardif was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he accumulated millions of dollars in career earnings.

In 2019, Duvernay-Tardif became a Super Bowl champion when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite retiring, Duvernay-Tardif will still have a stellar career after the NFL. In Montreal, the average base salary for physicians is around $224,579. He has a net worth of around $15 million, making him one of the richest Canadian football players ever.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Career Earnings

Drafted in 2014, Duvernay-Tardif played a total of 11 seasons in the NFL. He signed a huge contract with the Chiefs in 2017. It was a five-year deal for $42.36 million that included $20.20 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

Throughout his NFL career, Duvernay-Tardif made a total of $25,829,109 over the course of 11 seasons. Eight of those years came with Kansas City where Duvernay-Tardif brought in a total of $23,930,522. He also earned $1,898,587 in a short stint with the New York Jets.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Girlfriend

There’s been a lot of support behind Duvernay-Tardif throughout his career, especially from long-time girlfriend Florence Dube-Moreau.

The pair met at university when she would help him translate lectures from French to English.

Dube-Moreau studied art history at the University of Quebec. She is now an art collector in Montreal.

