Madden 24 Release Date: When is Madden 24 Coming Out?

When is Madden 24 coming out? Madden is one of the most highly-anticipated video game releases of the year. Sports fans of all ages pre-order the marquee title from EA Sports in hopes of getting the game early to gain an edge on the competition. With Madden 24 ratings being released this week, we’ll uncover the Madden 24 release date below.

When is Madden 24 Coming Out?

Madden 24 is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Before the game is released, fans are gearing up to find out players’ ratings.

While not all ratings have been released, some players have already been named to the 99 Club, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Madden 24 Ratings Release Schedule

Madden releases at the perfect time for football fans.

Training Camp is just a couple of weeks away and NFL fans are chomping at the bit to get to Week 1. With the 2023 season set to begin on Sept. 7, NFL fans will have only three weeks to get in the game before the regular season kicks off.

Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen will grace the Madden 24 cover.

Allen is the first Bills player to ever to be selected for the video game cover and will be looking to get Buffalo back to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2020.

However, he’ll have to navigate through the season while evading the infamous Madden curse.

As the 2024 Madden cover athlete, Allen could be doomed for a lackluster season. The Madden curse says that the cover athlete encounters bad luck, a decline in play, or even a serious injury.

Unfortunately, Bills fans will have to wait until Friday when the Madden 24 ratings for quarterbacks are revealed to find out Allen’s actual rating.

Ratings for running backs will be released on Wednesday while cornerback ratings will be made public on Thursday.

Check out the Madden 24 ratings release schedule below.

Monday July 17 — Wide Receivers

Tuesday July 18 — Edge Rushers

Wednesday July 19 — Running Backs

Thursday July 20 — Cornerbacks

Friday July 21 — Quarterbacks

Saturday July 22 — Madden 24 Ratings Special on ESPN

