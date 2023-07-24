NFL News and Rumors

CB Marcus Peters Signs One-Year Deal With Raiders

Dan Girolamo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) lands near Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters

Free agent cornerback Marcus Peters has agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports the deal is worth up to $5 million.

Marcus Peters Signs One-Year Deal With Raiders

According to Rapaport, Peters impressed the Raiders’ front office during his workout on Monday, which resulted in a contract offer.

After missing the 2021 season with an ACL injury, Peters bounced back in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, with a 69.5 coverage grade in 2022 via PFF. However, Peters registered a career-low in interceptions with one.

The fiery Peters fills a void left in the secondary by the departing Rock Ya-Sin, who signed with Peters’ former team, the Ravens.

Marcus Peters Accomplishments

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Peters with the No. 18 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Peters tallied career-highs of 60 combined tackles, 60 passes defended, and 11 interceptions. Peters was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Peters has played for the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens in eight seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been named First-team All-Pro twice and Second-team All-Pro twice.

Raiders
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
