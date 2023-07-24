CB Marcus Peters Signs One-Year Deal With Raiders

Free agent cornerback Marcus Peters has agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports the deal is worth up to $5 million.

Marcus Peters Signs One-Year Deal With Raiders

According to Rapaport, Peters impressed the Raiders’ front office during his workout on Monday, which resulted in a contract offer.

After missing the 2021 season with an ACL injury, Peters bounced back in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, with a 69.5 coverage grade in 2022 via PFF. However, Peters registered a career-low in interceptions with one.

The fiery Peters fills a void left in the secondary by the departing Rock Ya-Sin, who signed with Peters’ former team, the Ravens.

Marcus Peters Accomplishments

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Peters with the No. 18 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Peters tallied career-highs of 60 combined tackles, 60 passes defended, and 11 interceptions. Peters was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Peters has played for the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens in eight seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been named First-team All-Pro twice and Second-team All-Pro twice.

