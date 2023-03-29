NFL News and Rumors

Marvin Jones Jr. Signs One-Year Deal To Return To Detroit Lions

Dan Girolamo
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. runs.

Free agent wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is heading back to Detroit after signing a one-year deal with the Lions.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones is signing a $3 million deal that could be worth up to $5 million.

Marvin Jones Jr. Returns To Detroit Lions After Stint With Jacksonville Jaguars

In March 2021, Jones signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Jones registered 119 catches for 1,361 yards and seven touchdowns.

In the 2023 Wild Card Round, Jones caught a key touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to help the Jaguars erase a 27-point deficit and defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, the 33-year-old achieved the most success as a pro while playing for the Lions from 2016-2020. In 2017, Jones registered his only 1,000-yard season (1,101) and added nine receiving touchdowns.

For his career, Jones has 542 catches for 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns

Jones announced his return to Detroit on his Twitter page.

Detroit Lions Enter 2023 NFL Season With Playoff Aspirations

The Detroit Lions were one of the best teams down the stretch a season ago. After a 1-6 start, the Lions won eight of their last 10 games to go 9-8, highlighted by a win in Lambeau against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 to end their rival’s playoff hopes.

Jones will likely replace wide receiver D.J. Chark, who signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Jones will join a receiving corps that includes 1,000-yard receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and 2022 first-rounder Jameson Williams, who played sparingly in 2022 as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered at Alabama.

Lions NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

