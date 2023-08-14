Michael Oher Claims Tuohy Family Never Legally Adopted Him

Michael Oher, the retired NFL lineman and inspiration for The Blind Side, alleged in a petition filed in Tennessee court on Monday that the Tuohy family never legally adopted him and tricked him into signing into a conservatorship that would benefit the family.

Michael Oher Claims He Was Never Legally Adopted By Tuohy Family

Former NFL star Michael Oher says in a lawsuit that “The Blind Side” was built on a lie. https://t.co/SCnWu2hjo0 — Michael Fletcher (@Fletchpost) August 14, 2023

In the 14-page petition filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, Oher alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never legally adopted him as a teenager. Oher claims that the Tuohys tricked him into entering a conservatorship shortly after his 18th birthday.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the petition says. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

As conservators, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy could negotiate business deals on his behalf.

The Tuohys Are Being Paid For The Blind Side Movie

NFL star Michael Oher, whose story inspired ‘The Blind Side’ movie, says the Tuohy family lied about adopting him and tricked him into signing conservatorship papers when he was 18 to exploit him. He has filed a legal petition to terminate the conservatorship. pic.twitter.com/N7l6R9nXPK — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 14, 2023

The petition alleges that the Tuohy family brokered a deal with 20th Century Fox for each member of the family, including the two children, to receive payment of $225,000 plus royalties (2.5% of the film’s net proceeds) from the film. A $200,000 donation was also made to Leigh Anne Tuohy’s charitable foundation.

The Blind Side, starring Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, grossed over $300 million worldwide. Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress.

According to the petition, Oher said he made no money off the film and does not recall signing off the rights to his life story.

Oher’s petition asks the court to end the conservatorship and issue an injunction from using his name and likeness. Plus, Oher is asking the court for the Tuohys to pay him his fair share of profits, along with damages.

NFL Betting Guides 2023