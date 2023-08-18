Michael Oher Net Worth, Career Earnings, NFL Salary, & Wife

Michael Oher’s journey from a troubled upbringing to becoming an NFL player has captured the hearts of football fans all over the world.

Now, the former NFL offensive lineman has landed back in the spotlight after filing a lawsuit claiming that he received no money for the movie “Blindside”.

After making over $35 million during his NFL career, Oher is reportedly seeking

Michael Oher’s Net Worth

Michael Oher was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Oher won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2009, culminating a long, winding journey to the NFL.

Throughout his NFL career, he played for several teams, including the Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints.

Michael Oher Career Earnings

Oher played 11 NFL seasons and amassed an impressive

Upon being drafted, Oher signed a five-year, $13,495,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens, including $6,886,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,699,000.

He also signed a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans worth $20 million from 2014-2017 and two contracts with the Carolina Panthers worth $28.6 million.

Here is the quick breakdown of Oher’s contracts by team:

Ravens (2009-2013): 13.5 million

13.5 million Titans (2014-2017): $20 million

$20 million Panthers (2016-2019): $28.6 million

Unfortunately, just three games after signing a three-year, $21.6 million contract extension to stay with Carolina through the 2019 season, Oher’s career was ultimately cut short. The NFL veteran suffered a severe concussion and remained in protocol for over nine months before announcing his retirement.

Check out Michael Oher’s career earnings by year below.

Year Team Earnings 2009 Baltimore $1,252,000 2010 Baltimore $6,963,000 2011 Baltimore $630,000 2012 Baltimore $865,000 2013 Baltimore $3,785,000 2014 Tennessee $6,000,000 2015 Tennessee $1,340,000 2016 Carolina $3,671,875 2017 Carolina $7,750,000 2018 Carolina $2,250,000 2019 Carolina $34,506,875

What Was Michael Oher’s Average NFL Salary?

Despite signing $60 million worth of NFL contracts, Oher made just over half of that money during his NFL career.

Due to injuries in 2014 and 2016, he wasn’t able to claim a significant portion of the cash and bonuses worked into his deals.

Oher made approximately $34.5 million during his NFL career, which spanned 11 seasons.

That works out to about $3.14 million per year.

Who Is Michael Oher’s Wife, Tiffany Roy?

During his 11 NFL seasons, Oher was committed to playing football, but shortly after his career was over, the ex-NFL star was ‘blindsided’ by another love. He married his longtime partner, Tiffany Roy in November 2022.

The couple had been together for 17 years before tying the knot. In the two decades they’ve been together, Oher and Roy welcomed four children, played on three different NFL teams, and won a Super Bowl Championship in 2013.

The pair met in college at the University of Mississippi and have been together ever since.

