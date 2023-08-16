College Football News and Rumors

Michigan Football 2023: Highly-Ranked Wolverines Set To Unleash 2 ‘Freaks,’ DL Kris Jenkins, QB/KR Alex Orji

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
kris jenkins a freak for michigan (2)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is waiting for the “freaks” to take the field.

On defense, that would be defensive lineman Kris Jenkins.

On special teams, that means Alex Orji transforming from a backup quarterback into “one of the greatest kick returners of all time.”

Stay tuned.

DL Kris Jenkins Carries NFL Lineage Into Junior Season

Freak isn’t the only “friendly” adjective used to describe Jenkins as he prepares to enter this junior campaign. Striving to follow his father into the NFL, Jenkins has paced the Wolverines during their offseason Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

Harbaugh affectionately called him a “mutant.”

“He’s the mutant of all mutants,” Harbaugh told The Athletic. “He just keeps going and going. He’s No. 1 in our KPIs. He’s the poster child for enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

To demonstrate, a video surfaced Tuesday of Jenkins executing a Turkish Get-Up with a 170-pound dumbbell.

Talk about impressive and helps explain why The Athletic ranked Jenkins No. 6 on its 2023 college football “freaks” list.

Jenkins also is known for performing pull-ups with a 100-pound weight anchored to his waist, running a 4.3-second shuttle and measuring a 34-inch vertical jump.

Coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 54 tackles, including two sacks, Jenkins is expected to become a stronger leader along the defensive line as the Wolverines, who were ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, vie for a third consecutive Big Ten championship.

“Watch him become a top-10 (NFL draft) pick,” Harbaugh said.

Backup QB Alex Orji Could Take Over Kick Return Duties

When a coach has an athlete like Orji, there has to be a place for him on the field.

Somewhere.

There’s little chance to unseat No. 1 quarterback JJ McCarthy, who could develop into the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft, so Harbaugh has been looking at options for the athletic 235-pounder.

During Monday’s press conference, Harbaugh said watching Orji compete at practice is “like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback.”

While there likely will be packages designed for Orji to replace McCarthy under center during short-yardage situations, Harbaugh continues to experiment to better utilize his skillset.

The Michigan coach said he has a “a secret plan for Alex Orji.”

Maybe it’s not so secret, but it includes positioning Orji deep on special teams to return kickoffs.

There’s just one caveat.

“We have to improve in our kickoff return blocking before I would agree to have Alex Orji returning the kick,” Harbaugh said. “Our kickoff return blockers have seen what Alex can do as a kick returner, but the challenge is on them to get better. Get better at their fundamentals and techniques, and give him a chance.

“If we can make it happen, it would be really special.”

As a high school senior in 2021, Orji threw for 2,064 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,187 yards and 24 TDs. As a first-year dual-threat QB last season, Orji scored two TDs.

Other kickoff return candidates include Eamonn Dennis, Kalel Mullings and Roman Wilson, but if Orji earns the job, it could be time for Wolverines fans to freak out.

College Football Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
terrell owens

Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Buffs Practice This Week

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
College Football News and Rumors
Arland Bruce IV bet on games (1)
US Sports Betting 2023: Charged Ex-Iowa WR Arland Bruce IV Busts 2022 Bet With Late Touchdown
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 12 2023
College Football News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnny Manziel Net Worth, NFL Career Earnings, Stats, Netflix Documentary & Wife
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 10 2023
College Football News and Rumors
sadpuddles
College Football Expansion: Twitter Reacts To Oregon, Washington Accepting Invitation To Join Big Ten Conference In 2024
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 5 2023
College Football News and Rumors
College Football Realignment: Arizona Is Joining The Big 12; Who’s Next?
College Football Realignment: Arizona Is Joining The Big 12; Who’s Next?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2023
College Football News and Rumors
marvin harrison jr. 2
College Football Offense Rankings: Predicting The Top 10 Offenses in 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 30 2023
College Football News and Rumors
O5LRXJY73ZBUXDWADT7L6JMMPA
College Football Schedule 2023: Highlighting the Top NCAAF Non-Conference Games In 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top