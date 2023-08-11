The roar of the crowd, the clashing of helmets, and the electric atmosphere – the Michigan Wolverines are back, primed and ready for another explosive football season. For the maize and blue faithful, the 2023 season beckons with thrilling matchups, and a diverse array of TV channels ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. Here, we take a look at the Michigan football schedule for 2023 along with a look at some key games and how to watch them.

As the team gears up to tackle both new and old rivals on the gridiron, the anticipation among fans is rising. The Wolverines’ journey this season encompasses crucial games that could shape the future of college football, late-night nail-biters, and electrifying noon showdowns.

Each game, whether televised on a traditional TV channel or streamed online, will test Michigan’s tenacity, spirit, and passion. Let’s delve deep into what awaits in the 2023 Michigan football schedule.

Michigan Wolverines 2023 Football Schedule

Sat, Sep 2: vs East Carolina | 12:00 PM | Peacock

| 12:00 PM | Peacock Sat, Sep 9: vs UNLV | 3:30 PM | CBS

| 3:30 PM | CBS Sat, Sep 16: vs Bowling Green | 7:30 PM | BTN

| 7:30 PM | BTN Sat, Sep 23: vs Rutgers | 12:00 PM

| 12:00 PM Sat, Sep 30: @ Nebraska | TBD

| TBD Sat, Oct 7: @ Minnesota | TBD

| TBD Sat, Oct 14: vs Indiana | TBD

| TBD Sat, Oct 21: @ Michigan State | TBD

| TBD Sat, Nov 4: vs Purdue | TBD

| TBD Sat, Nov 11: @ Penn State | 12:00 PM | FOX

| 12:00 PM | FOX Sat, Nov 18: @ Maryland | TBD

| TBD Sat, Nov 25: vs Ohio State | 12:00 PM | FOX

Michigan Wolverines 2023 Key Games

Week 5 – @ Nebraska

The game at Nebraska presents more than just a regular matchup. Rumors abound about Coach Jim Harbaugh’s potential four-game suspension, which means this could be his grand re-entrance to the sidelines.

The air will be thick with anticipation, and the Cornhusker crowd in Lincoln, known for its fervor, will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere. Nebraska, now under the leadership of their new coach Matt Rhule, is on a quest for redemption and aims to solidify their reputation with a statement win.

As the Wolverines step into the lion’s den, this matchup will provide an early gauge of Michigan’s character and potential for the season.

Week 8 – @ Michigan State

Few things in college football can match the sheer intensity of a Michigan-Michigan State game. This year, the Wolverines will be coming off seven grueling games without a break.

Entering Spartan territory is never a simple feat, and it’s made more daunting by the whispers surrounding Coach Mel Tucker’s tenure. If Tucker’s still leading the Spartans by this time, it means they’re having an impressive season, raising the game’s stakes even higher.

This historic rivalry has seen its share of iconic moments, and in 2023, it promises to add another chapter to its storied legacy.

Week 13 – vs. Ohio State

The crescendo of the season, the matchup against Ohio State, is nothing short of a football epic. Last year’s encounter saw the Wolverines edge out their rivals, even without superstar running back Blake Corum, all but securing the Big Ten title in a game that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Both teams entered that game undefeated, and Michigan’s triumph resonates still. But the Buckeyes, with pride and revenge in their sights, will come charging onto the field with a point to prove. This isn’t just another game – it’s a fierce battle that has evolved into one of college football’s premier rivalries. With every tackle, pass, and touchdown, history will be written.

Michigan National Championship Betting Odds and Win Totals

The Wolverines’ odds this season paint an intriguing picture of their potential performance, and for those keen on sports betting, these figures offer insights into the team’s perceived strength.

*All odds are courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation

Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Championship Odds

Michigan’s odds of +175 to win the Big Ten, places them as second favorites right behind Ohio State. In betting language, these odds suggest a probability of about 36.4%. This means if you were to wager $100 on Michigan to clinch the Big Ten title, and they do, you’d stand to profit $175.

Michigan Wolverines College Football Championship Odds

With odds of +900 to secure the college football championship, the Wolverines trail notable titans such as Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State. Translated, these odds represent an approximate 10% chance of Michigan emerging as national champions

Wolverines 2023 Freshman to Watch

The world of college football is no stranger to unexpected stars rising from the shadows. This season, that could be Benjamin Hall, Michigan’s running back who has dazzled many in the early stages of his collegiate career.

While Hall didn’t arrive at Michigan with the blinding glitz of a five-star recruit, his performance on the field speaks volumes. He was ranked as a three-star back and was the 787th-ranked recruit in the 2023 class. However, as many seasoned fans and players know, stars can sometimes be just decorative badges.

Hall’s agility and prowess were on full display during the spring game, leaving fans and critics alike in awe. Racing across the field, he accumulated 96 yards and punctuated his performance with a touchdown. With his unique blend of strength, reminiscent of a bowling ball, coupled with deft footwork, Hall promises to be a crucial asset for the Wolverines.

As the season unfolds, he’ll be vying for the No. 3 position behind powerhouse performers like All-American candidates, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. But Michigan know that one injury could be significant, after Corum went down late last year. Could Hall be the answer in an emergency this season?

What Else to Watch for in Michigan Football 2023

The Wolverines’ 2023 football journey promises a tapestry of storylines, key players, and season-defining moments. Apart from the odds, match-ups, and standout freshmen, here are some key narratives and aspects every Michigan aficionado should keep an eye on:

The Harbaugh Conundrum: Rumors of Jim Harbaugh’s potential four-game suspension have been making the rounds. If this materializes, it could have significant implications on the team’s momentum, especially in the initial games. How the team adapts to his absence and whether they can maintain their competitive edge without their head coach at the helm will be a subplot worth observing. The Blake Corum Factor: Last season, running back Blake Corum was on a trajectory that had Heisman written all over it. However, a knee injury sidelined his dreams temporarily. His recovery and form this season will be paramount for Michigan’s ambitions. Can he reclaim his meteoric rise and prove to be the game-changer Michigan believes him to be? Michigan’s Stellar Backfield: With Corum leading the charge, flanked by Donovan Edwards and the rising Benjamin Hall, Michigan arguably boasts one of the nation’s most potent backfields. The trio’s synergy and performance could very well dictate the rhythm of the Wolverines’ season.

