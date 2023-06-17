NFL News and Rumors

Mike Tomlin’s Speech To Steelers Players At Minicamp Goes Viral

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently delivered an inspiring and direct message to his players at the Steelers minicamp.

And an excerpt from that speech has gone viral.

Though Tomlin has always maintained a reputation as one of the best NFL coaches, this further solidifies it.

Check it out.

He Is A Motivator

Without a doubt,  Tomlin is a great motivator.

Fans who heard his speech said they would be willing to run through a brick wall for Tomlin; that’s how inspiring they found his words.

It is true that Tomlin’s message transcends football and can be adapted to everyday life regardless of what a person’s profession is.

We often forget that NFL players are young men; a message of continuous self-improvement is perfect for them at this stage of their lives and careers.

Is Tomlin A Future Hall Of Famer?

We know that among the NFL coaches in the league right now Bill Belichick is a future NFL Hall of Famer.

Who else rises to that level among his peers?

Tomlin, 51, is relatively young considering he is entering his 17th season as the Steelers head coach.

He has one Super Bowl ring and a career record of 171-102-2 (including postseason results).


While many believe he has already earned his Hall of Fame nod, some believe that Tomlin needs to win more Super Bowls to be an automatic future lock for Canton.

What do you think?

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
