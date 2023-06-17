Mike Tomlin’s Speech To Steelers Players At Minicamp Goes Viral

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently delivered an inspiring and direct message to his players at the Steelers minicamp.

And an excerpt from that speech has gone viral.

Though Tomlin has always maintained a reputation as one of the best NFL coaches, this further solidifies it.

Check it out.

This speech by Mike Tomlin can apply to everything in life. What a great message. Easy to see why Tomlin is so great. pic.twitter.com/2Y1RnV89Os — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2023

He Is A Motivator

Without a doubt, Tomlin is a great motivator.

Fans who heard his speech said they would be willing to run through a brick wall for Tomlin; that’s how inspiring they found his words.

It is true that Tomlin’s message transcends football and can be adapted to everyday life regardless of what a person’s profession is.

We often forget that NFL players are young men; a message of continuous self-improvement is perfect for them at this stage of their lives and careers.

Is Tomlin A Future Hall Of Famer?

We know that among the NFL coaches in the league right now Bill Belichick is a future NFL Hall of Famer.

Who else rises to that level among his peers?

Tomlin, 51, is relatively young considering he is entering his 17th season as the Steelers head coach.

He has one Super Bowl ring and a career record of 171-102-2 (including postseason results).

Eisen on Tomlin: “You have a Hall of Fame head coach. And if you think that Mike Tomlin isn’t all that or shouldn’t be around anymore after all this time, you are with all due respect, dumb. If you got your way, he would be hired elsewhere in 10 seconds.” #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 15, 2023



While many believe he has already earned his Hall of Fame nod, some believe that Tomlin needs to win more Super Bowls to be an automatic future lock for Canton.

What do you think?

