NFL stadiums are designed to give fans an incredible experience when they come to watch their favorite teams play. Over the years, the construction of stadiums has changed dramatically with teams moving away from the NFL’s cookie-cutter approach.

Built-in 2020, Sofi Stadium is by far the most expensive stadium in the NFL, according to data sourced by Sportico. Home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, the state-of-the-art stadium cost a whopping $5.5 billion, 189 percent more than the next-highest stadium.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is next on the list with a construction cost of $1.9 billion. The stadium also opened its doors in 2020, bringing NFL football to Las Vegas for the first time ever.

Here are the top five most expensive NFL stadiums. Click to learn more about each NFL stadium.

The Most Expensive NFL Stadiums

Naturally, stadiums have become more expensive to build over time, so it’s no surprise to see some of the most recently constructed venues near the top of the list.

Over the last few years, the NFL has housed bigger projects with teams breaking ground on their new stadiums. In 2020, the NFL’s newest and most expensive stadiums, SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, opened their doors to fans.

Both stadiums cost over $7 billion combined to make, each featuring state-of-the-art accommodations and experiences.

Let’s go over the top five most expensive NFL stadiums.

1. SoFi Stadium, L.A. Rams & L.A. Chargers — $5.5 Billion

The home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, the SoFi Stadium is one of the most high-tech stadiums in the league. The Infinity Screen is longer than the actual football field and is the largest video board created in sports. It is also one of the biggest stadiums in the league, seating up to 70,000 fans but can expand to over 100,000 seats, if needed.

The stadium opened in 2020 after four years of construction and cost $5.5 billion to build, making it the most expensive NFL stadium ever.

2. Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders — $1.9 Billion

Allegiant Stadium has unveiled 16 new Club Suites — starting at $30,000 for each Las Vegas Raiders game. pic.twitter.com/ToV1yrNhbx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 14, 2023

Allegiant Stadium will be front and center this year as it’s scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024. It’s the second-most expensive stadium in the world with total construction costs piling up to $1.9 billion.

The new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is located in Paradise Falls and can seat up to 65,000 fans. It opened in 2020 and there were high expectations for the Raiders after signing Devante Adams but the team struggled to get off on the right track.

3. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans Saints — $1.6 Billion

Time-lapse conversion from an epic @CFBPlayoff semifinal game to the @AtlantaFalcons in 15 seconds. The associates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium worked through the night to flip the building from one event to the other. pic.twitter.com/fotpLodF0c — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) January 1, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium that was used to replace the Georgia Dome. It opened in 2017 and serves as the home stadium for the Atlanta Falcons. It’s owned by the state of Georgia through the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

The stadium cost $1.6 billion to build.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has cool features including a retractable roof system in a pinwheel-like structure. The stadium has a capacity of 65,000 fans and will be a host stadium for a few 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

4. Metlife Stadium, NY Giants & NY Jets — $1.6 Billion

GIANTS LEGACY GAME 👊 🚗 Parking Lots are open

🏟️ Gates Open: 11:00am

🏈 Kickoff: 1:00pm pic.twitter.com/a97pOE5cpj — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) December 4, 2022

The only other stadium in the league that houses two teams, the Metlife Stadium is home to both the New York Giants and Jets. The stadium opened in 2010 to replace the Giants Stadium.

The new MetLife Stadium cost $1.6 billion to build in 2010, making it the third most expensive NFL stadium ever.

One of the best features of the stadium is that the front row 50-yard line seats are exactly 46 feet (14 m) away from the sideline, making it the shortest gap of all the stadiums in the NFL. The Metlife Stadium is also the biggest stadium in the NFL housing up to 82,500 fans per game.

5. AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys — $1.3 Billion

Home to America’s team, AT&T Stadium can seat up to 80,000 Dallas Cowboys fans. It’s often referred to as Jerry’s World or the Death Star. It’s one of the only expandable stadiums in the NFL and can seat a maximum capacity of 100,000 fans. The AT&T Stadium cost around $1.3 billion to make way back in 2009.

Most Expensive NFL Stadiums

Stadium Opening Year Cost SoFi Stadium 2020 $5.5B Allegiant Stadium 2020 $1.9B Mercedes-Benz Stadium 2017 $1.6B MetLife Stadium 2010 $1.6B AT&T Stadium 2009 $1.3B Levi’s Stadium 2014 $1.27B U.S. Bank Stadium 2016 $1.1B Lucas Oil Stadium 2008 $720M NRG Stadium 2002 $440M Ford Field 2002 $430M Lumen Field 2002 $430M Empower Field at Mile High 2001 $401M State Farm Stadium 2006 $395M Lincoln Financial Field 2003 $360M Paycor Stadium 2000 $350M Gillette Stadium 2002 $325M Nissan Stadium 1999 $290M FirstEnergy Stadium 1999 $283M Acrisure Stadium 2001 $281M FedEx Field 1997 $250M Bank of America Stadium 1996 $248M M&T Bank Stadium 1998 $220M Raymond James Stadium 1998 $169M TIAA Bank Field 1995 $140M

NFL Betting Guides 2023