Multiple NFL Teams Have Asked Cardinals About No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft

Dan Girolamo
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks at the podium.

With the NFL Draft three weeks away, trade talks are heating up, and the team at the center of it is the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that at least six teams have called the Cardinals asking about the availability of the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Schefter reports that Arizona is “mulling” whether to make the selection or trade away the pick.

Arizona Cardinals Own No. 3 Pick In The 2023 NFL Draft

The Cardinals currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are ahead of the Cardinals with picks one and two, respectively. It is widely believed that both teams will select a quarterback.

The Cardinals have quarterback Kyler Murray and are not in the market for a QB. With the Indianapolis Colts, a team that could draft a quarterback, sitting at No. 4, the Cardinals are seen as a team to trade with to move up and select a quarterback.

The Cardinals own eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including one second-round pick and two third-round picks.

Which Teams Would Trade Up With The Arizona Cardinals?

Schefter’s report states that at least six teams have inquired about the No. 3 pick. Which teams would trade up with the Cardinals?

It makes sense that the Colts at No. 4 would reach out to the Cardinals to trade one spot to ensure they take the quarterback of their choice.

Teams in the top 10 without long-term franchise quarterbacks include the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8). Just outside of the top 10 sits the Tennessee Titans (No. 11), who might be looking to take a quarterback to replace Ryan Tannehill.

Arizona Cardinals
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

