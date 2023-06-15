NFL News and Rumors

NAL Removes Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire From League

Dan Girolamo
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

The National Arena League (NAL) terminated the membership of the Albany Empire after majority owner Antonio Brown failed to pay the “league-mandated and overdue assessments” and a fine.

“After exhausting all avenues, the NAL board of owners have decided unanimously to terminate the membership agreement of the Albany Empire,” the NAL said in a statement. “The decision was reached after an emergency conference call of the members in good standing to discuss the Empire’s failure to pay their league-mandated and overdue assessments. Each team is responsible to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget via monthly assessments starting in April. The Empire’s owner, Antonio Brown, was also fined $1,000 for Conduct Detrimental to the League for his recent public comments. Mr. Brown refused to pay that fine.”

Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire Kicked Out Of League

The NAL said Brown made the league-mandated payment in April after acquiring the team. However, the team never made their May payment. Plus, they challenged the April payment, which was credited back to Brown.

Brown’s accountant, Alex Gunaris, was tasked with handling the team’s financial obligations with the NAL.

When the league informed Gunaris of the missing payment, the NAL believed that Brown would not be paying the assessment or fine.

Emergency NAL Meeting

After the NAL received notice that Brown would not pay the assessment or fine, they set up an emergency conference call.

“During the call, it was decided to give the Empire until Thursday at noon to make their payment, after which time the league would be forced to cancel their home game with Jacksonville, and terminate their membership in the National Arena League effective immediately.”

The termination comes from Brown’s failure to “meet the deadline to his team’s required financial obligations.”

The Empire were in last place at 1-6 before the termination.

Brown has not played in the NFL since walking off the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 during the 2021 season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
