New Orleans Saints Are Forcing Jameis Winston To Make A Decision

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Ever since the New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr as their QB1 for the 2023 season, fans have been wondering what that meant for Jameis Winston.

Winston was the Saints’ QB1 at the start of the 2022 season.

Though his season was cut extremely short (he played only three games), he displayed moments of greatness.

How are the Saints handling Winston in light of the Carr signing?

They reportedly are offering Winston a restructured deal.

He has until Wednesday, March 15 to make a decision if he will accept it.

If not, the team has informed him that he will be released.

The terms of the restructured deal are not known.

Winston’s Current Contract

Winston signed a two-year deal with the Saints prior to the 2022 season.

It was valued at $28 million.

The majority of that contract value was to be realized in 2023.

In 2022, the base salary was $1.2 million.

In 2023, that base salary jumps to $12.8 million.

Some fans believe the Saints are not giving Winston any respect.

They believe that Winston was always going to be the odd man out because Saints head coach Dennis Allen wanted Derek Carr from the moment he arrived in New Orleans.

What Will Jameis Winston Do?

Andy Dalton is gone, and Taysom Hill’s contract has been restructured.

Winston will not compete for the starting job as it is undoubtedly Carr’s.

He will have to decide if he can compete for a starting job elsewhere.

Atlanta and Washington need quarterbacks.

Or in a strange twist of fate, could he end up back in Tampa Bay?

The offseason quarterback market is tough to read evidenced by Lamar Jackson’s situation, and the indecision related to Jimmy Garoppolo and potentially Matthew Stafford on the training block.

There are also other quarterbacks looking for jobs including Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota, and Carson Wentz.

And perennial backups Jacoby Brissett and Case Keenum are looking for new teams also.

Then, there are the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft; that is a fresh crop of competition for Winston and all of the other quarterbacks previously mentioned.

Winston is only 29 years old so he may opt to take the deal and let the 2023 season play out before he figures out what his next move is.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
