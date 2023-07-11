NFL News and Rumors

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll completely changed the culture in one year. In his first season, Daboll and the Giants shocked the league by making the playoffs and winning a road playoff game. Below, we explore Brian Daboll’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Brian Daboll Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Giants, Daboll earns a yearly salary between $2 million and $4 million.

Daboll signed a five-year contract with the Giants on January 28, 2022, becoming the 20th head coach in franchise history.

Daboll took over for Joe Judge, who was fired after two seasons.

Brian Daboll Net Worth

Daboll has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Daboll’s net worth increased once he became the head coach of the Giants.

However, Daboll earned six to seven-figure paydays as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brian Daboll Head Coaching Record

In his first year as head coach, Daboll led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record. Before Daboll, the Giants had one of the worst teams in the NFL with a 22-59 record since 2017.

However, Daboll led the Giants to the No. 6 seed in the NFC, earning a berth in the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daboll and the Giants entered Minnesota and defeated the Vikings 31-24. It was the Giants’ first playoff victory since defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Giants lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-7.

After the season, Daboll was named the NFL Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year.

Before New York, Daboll served as an offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns.

Brian Daboll Wife

Brian Daboll has been married to Beth Daboll for over a decade.

Daboll has six kids: two from his previous marriage, two with Beth, and two from Beth’s previous marriage.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
