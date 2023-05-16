The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will play in the NFL’s first Black Friday game later this season. According to league executive Mike North on The Adam Schefter Podcast, the Jets were among several teams that “raised their hand” to host the game annually.

NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said the New York Jets also are interested in hosting the league’s new day-after-Thanksgiving Black Friday game on an annual basis. 🎧 https://t.co/b1RTvfnZSx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2023

New York Jets Among Several Teams Interested In Hosting Black Friday Game Annually

The Jets will host the first Black Friday game on Friday, November 24. When the Jets received the game, which will air on Amazon Prime Video, the team reached out to the league and volunteered to make it a “permanent fixture.”

“The Jets, once they found out they were the host team, then started to think about, ‘Hey, is this something we could make a permanent fixture as part of the NFL schedule?'” North said. “Maybe they didn’t raise their hands in February, but now that they have been selected as the Black Friday host, I think they might be interested in it, too.”

The Cincinnati Bengals also lobbied to host the game.

“I hope I’m not speaking out of turn when I mentioned to people that the Bengals volunteered,” said North. “There were others that kind of raised their hands for Black Friday as well.”

NFL Considering All Possibilities For The Future Of Black Friday Game

Amazon, who will broadcast the game, wanted either the Jets or Giants to host the game, considering Black Friday is one of the biggest retail shopping days of the year and New York is the top retail market. North said the league explored Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants at MetLife before settling on Dolphins vs. Jets.

North also mentioned that the league considered a rivalry matchup for Black Friday, including Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens.

“I don’t think we were looking for this season to commit to a permanent home for Black Friday,” North said. “Let’s play one first and let’s see what we learn and let’s see what makes sense and let’s see if it works for our fans, I don’t think we were looking on day one to deploy this with a permanent home.

NFL Betting Guides 2023