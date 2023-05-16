NFL News and Rumors

New York Jets Among Several Teams Interested In Hosting Black Friday Game Annually

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets press conference

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will play in the NFL’s first Black Friday game later this season. According to league executive Mike North on The Adam Schefter Podcast, the Jets were among several teams that “raised their hand” to host the game annually.

New York Jets Among Several Teams Interested In Hosting Black Friday Game Annually

The Jets will host the first Black Friday game on Friday, November 24. When the Jets received the game, which will air on Amazon Prime Video, the team reached out to the league and volunteered to make it a “permanent fixture.”

“The Jets, once they found out they were the host team, then started to think about, ‘Hey, is this something we could make a permanent fixture as part of the NFL schedule?'” North said. “Maybe they didn’t raise their hands in February, but now that they have been selected as the Black Friday host, I think they might be interested in it, too.”

The Cincinnati Bengals also lobbied to host the game.

“I hope I’m not speaking out of turn when I mentioned to people that the Bengals volunteered,” said North. “There were others that kind of raised their hands for Black Friday as well.”

NFL Considering All Possibilities For The Future Of Black Friday Game

Amazon, who will broadcast the game, wanted either the Jets or Giants to host the game, considering Black Friday is one of the biggest retail shopping days of the year and New York is the top retail market. North said the league explored Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants at MetLife before settling on Dolphins vs. Jets.

North also mentioned that the league considered a rivalry matchup for Black Friday, including Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens.

“I don’t think we were looking for this season to commit to a permanent home for Black Friday,” North said. “Let’s play one first and let’s see what we learn and let’s see what makes sense and let’s see if it works for our fans, I don’t think we were looking on day one to deploy this with a permanent home.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL money NNN

Good Or Bad Idea?: NBC Will Stream One NFL Wildcard Playoff Game On Peacock

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers OL during rookie minicamp (1)
Carolina Panthers Sign Massive OL BJ Wilson, First Player From Div. II Quincy To Join NFL Franchise
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB And Current Free Agent Mason Rudolph Is ‘Visiting’ Pittsburgh On Tuesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
The Colts Benched Matt Ryan To Save Money On His Contract
Is Free Agent QB Matt Ryan Hedging His Bets With His Latest Announcement?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Are Winning On Social Media, Will They Also Have Success On The Field In 2023?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Za'Darius Smith
Have The Cleveland Browns Finally Struck Gold With DE Za’Darius Smith?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Earns Master’s Degree
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top