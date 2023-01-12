New York Jets Lead The Race for Derek Carr’s Next Team

After nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr looks to move on from the franchise. The veteran quarterback took to social media to announce his farewell to the Raiders’ nation.

It was clear after the Raiders made the decision to bench Carr in Week 17, the quarterback was never going to play another down under head coach Josh McDaniels. While Carr told fans he’d rather quit football than play for another team, it seems like he won’t be retiring after all. His farewell note made it very clear that he wants to win a championship.

There are many teams in need of a quarterback and the New York Jets lead the list with the best odds to land Carr.

Carr Says Farewell To Las Vegas Raiders

On Thursday afternoon, Carr took to social media to say his farewell to Raiders Nation. While no trade has been executed yet, Carr has made it clear that he will not be playing another down for Las Vegas.

The farewell was bittersweet and with tons of resentment from Carr, whose contract will force the Raiders to trade him before February 15. According to his deal, Carr will earn a guaranteed $40.4 million if he’s still on the roster on February 15th.

Carr’s contract also has a no trade clause meaning the veteran quarterback will need to approve the team he’s being traded to. It leaves the Raiders in a sticky situation without a lot of leverage, as teams won’t offer as much for Carr since they know he must be traded or cut before the 15th.

But given the current QB market, there is a chance that another team could take a chance on him.

Carr has a very team-friendly and affordable contract, which might attract teams in need of a QB.

For the next three seasons, Carr’s cap is $33 million (2023), $42 million (2024) and $41.3 million in (2025). For a starting quarterback that’s only locked in for a year, teams can cut him after 2023 and only bag a $7.5 million cap hit.

New York Jets Lead Derek Carr Next Team Odds

With the pressure of having to trade Carr before February 15, many teams could be interested in carrying Carr on their roster next season.

According to BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites, the New York Jets lead the race to land Carr with +250 odds.

The development, or lack thereof, of Zach Wilson could force the Jets’ hand. Head coach Robert Salah has built a playoff-caliber defense in New York but inconsistent quarterback play cost the team several games this season.

The Indianapolis Colts (+325), Carolina Panthers (+900), and New Orleans Saints (+900) are among the teams favored to land Carr if he doesn’t end up in New York.

Check out the chart below from BetOnline for each team’s odds of landing Derek Carr.