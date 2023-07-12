New York Jets To Be Featured On HBO’s Hard Knocks

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have been selected as the featured team on this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

Although head coach Robert Saleh indicated that the team was not interested in being on the show, the NFL and NFL Films selected the Jets to be on Hard Knocks.

Along with the Jets, the other candidates for Hard Knocks were the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders. The Bears and Saints reportedly resisted selection. The Commanders were open to the relationship but wished to complete the impending ownership changes first.

The NFL also approached the Detroit Lions, the featured team last season, only to be turned down by the franchise, according to NBC Sports.

Filming Begins Next Week

The Jets training camp opens on July 19, and the cameras will be onsite.

The Jets are one of the more intriguing teams entering the 2023 season, thanks to the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers under center, the Jets will attempt to end the sport’s longest playoff drought and reach the postseason for the first time since 2010.

This will be the second time the Jets have been featured on Hard Knocks. In 2010, the Jets were featured on Hard Knocks, and many fans cite that year as one of the best seasons thanks to New York’s charismatic head coach, Rex Ryan.

