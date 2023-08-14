CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Taking the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, the Carolina Panthers ushered in a new era with a new coach, new quarterback and several new starters on offense and defense.

The expected fireworks fizzled quickly before an announced crowd of 71,021, even though about half that number actually showed up for the hot, 93-degree kickoff.

Few remained at the end of the dismal 27-0 loss to the New York Jets, the first time the Panthers were blanked during the preseason since Aug. 10, 2000, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are three position groups that helped bring the Panthers to their knees in the exhibition opener:

every single Bryce Young dropback pic.twitter.com/qR1veMYjny — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 14, 2023

Quarterback

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick last April, played the first three series and generated just one first down. The 2021 Heisman Trophy completed 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards, but under heavy pressure, he didn’t have an opportunity to attempt a pass downfield.

Young absorbed several hard hits.

On his second series, which started at the Panthers’ 2-yard line, Young faced a third-and-five situation and looked to wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. Young’s throw, however, was high and wide as the two didn’t appear to be on the same page on the comeback route.

Twice, the Panthers went three and out with Young under center.

Over the final seven series, third-stringer Matt Corral took over and completed 15 of 22 passes for 126 yards and an interception, but the numbers look better than his command of the offense.

With the Jets mainly going with second- and third-string defenders, the Panthers generated just 199 total yards.

The #Panthers know their blocking will have to be better if Bryce Young is going to have any chance of succeeding. pic.twitter.com/i355ZooGV0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 14, 2023

Offensive Line

Expected to be a team strength, the offensive line looked so leaky, position coach James Campen called for an impromptu post-game meeting to try and straighten out a few expectations for a unit that returns all five starters from last season. Austin Corbett remained out of the lineup with an injury, but tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, guard Brady Christensen and center Bradley Bozeman failed to keep the passing pocket clean or create significant rushing lanes.

Campen did not hold back his frustrations, watching Young get hit on two of his three pass attempts and sacked on the 10th play, the final snap of his professional debut.

On the Panthers’ second play from scrimmage, edge rusher Solomon Thomas established a tone by beating Ekwonu and hammering Young, who proved he could take a hit.

“That’s part of football,” the rookie said.

As the shell-shocked offensive linemen emerged from the contentious conference en route to the locker room, they owned up to their shortcomings.

“Yeah, just wasn’t good enough today,” Bozeman said. “We’ve got to get it cleaned up.

“Just got to fix it. That’s on us.”

Zach Wilson and the New York #Jets OBLITERATE the Carolina Panthers, 27-0, as the tight ends and pass rushers feast all afternoon. 👉https://t.co/LeV7IJaaVy pic.twitter.com/Me6YopiRM8 — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) August 12, 2023

First-Team Defense

Most of the expected defensive starters played only one series and with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers watching from the Jets’ sideline in street clothes, they allowed backup quarterback Zach Wilson enough time and space to drive downfield for a game-opening field goal.

Sure, Pro Bowl-caliber pass rushers Brian Burns and Justin Houston sat out, but the Panthers displayed little grit and determination. Wilson, an embattled QB, went 4-for-6 for 60 yards and running back Michael Carter found enough room to compile 37 total yards, including a drive-defining 24-yard screen play.

The Panthers’ rush was virtually non-existent. Even with Burns and newcomer Houston on the sideline, the first-team defense didn’t show much.

“You don’t like getting shut out and getting beat 27-0,” coach Frank Reich said during his postgame news conference. “But I have a lot of years in this league that tell me that preseason scores aren’t the most meaningful thing. And not that we’re not accountable for that. We are. But it’s not the most important thing right now. It’s just not. We’re tryin’ to evaluate our team.”

It’s going to be a long week for the new-look Panthers.

