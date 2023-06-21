CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers wrapped up mandatory minicamp last Wednesday and the players and coaches went their separate ways until their real work begins.

Before the Panthers’ training camp opens July 25 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Scott Fitterer will have his offseason checklist completed.

Or at least as up-to-date as any NFL general manager.

Here are two top defensive priorities on Fitterer’s to-do list over the next month:

Adding Zeros To Brian Burns’ New Contract

The first player in franchise history to don a “0” jersey, Burns’ next contract likely will have plenty of zeros on his multi-year extension.

“We’re havin’ conversations,” Burns said. “It’s about the most I could say about it.“I know I wanna be a Panther, that’s all I can tell you. I’m truly blessed to be in this position. It’s just like a dream come true just to have these kinda talks. So, it’s how I look at it.”

A two-time Pro Bowler who collected 12.5 sacks last season, Burns is recovering from ankle surgery, but is expected to be healthy enough to participate in training camp.

Will the deal be done? Burns wasn’t sure.

“I don’t have a timeline,” he said. “I’m just kinda blessed to be even in that talk and in that opportunity to have that. So right now, I’m just enjoyin’ the process and enjoyin’ everything that comes with it.”

If a new deal remains unsigned Burns is slated to play under his fifth-year option. With the Panthers switching to a 3-4 defense, Burns is projected to be a cornerstone of the new alignment. In 64 career games, Burns was credited with 38 sacks. His goal next season is to compile 11 sacks in the opening 10 games.

If he reaches that mid-season, Burns can expect to see plenty of zeros on his future paychecks.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Seeks Secondary Assistance

Secondary depth is developing into a primary concern for Fitterer.

With Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn sidelined with injuries, Fitterer reacted by signing journeyman Greg Mabin last Thursday.

Look for more moves by Fitterer.

During the minicamp, secondary/cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley relied on unproven players like Mark Milton and Rejzohn Wright. The undrafted free agents may have speed, but no experience.

The Panthers are hiring.

