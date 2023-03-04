NFL News and Rumors

NFL Combine 2023 Measurements: Defensive Line, Linebackers, & Defensive Backs

Gia Nguyen
NFL Combine 2023 measurements have been released for defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backers. Find the height, weight, hand size, and arm length for all of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft below.

The 2023 NFL combine is here. Both fans and NFL teams will get a chance to see the nation’s best prospects display their talents on a level playing field in Indianapolis. With just over a month left before the NFL Draft, executives will try to pick the best athletes from the pack.

Sometimes, NFL combine measurements are just as important as athletic testing numbers, especially for quarterbacks. In particular, hand size is one of the most important metrics to watch for at the NFL Combine. Bigger hands mean better grip on the ball but that hasn’t stopped several quarterbacks excel with less-than-ideal hand measurements (Joe Burrow).

Height, weight, and arm size are particularly important on defense.

Here are the measurements for the top defensive prospects at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Defensive Line Measurements

Georgia star Jalen Carter measured in at 6-foot-3 and 314 lbs but had an arm length of just 33 ½ inches. Will Anderson Jr. came in at 6-foot-3 ½ and 253 lbs with an arm length of 33 ⅞ inches. Both are expected to be picked near the top of the first round.

A few other notable measurements include Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, who was among the defensive lineman with the shortest arms (32 ½ inches), and Lukas Van Ness, whose hands measured a whopping 11 inches, the most of any player on the defensive side of the ball.

Player Height Weight Hand Arm
Jalen Carter 6-3 314 10 1/4 33 1/2
Will Anderson Jr. 6-3.5 253 9 7/8 33 7/8
Myles Murphy 6-5 258 8 1/2 33 3/4
Tyree Wilson 6-6 271 9 5/8 33 5/8
Bryan Bresee 6-5.5 298 10 1/4 32 1/2
Lukas Van Ness 6-5 272 11 34
Isaiah Foskey 6-5 264 9 7/8 34
Felix Anudike-Uzomah 6-3 255 9 5/8 33 1/2
Siaki Ika 6-3 335 10 1/4 32 3/8
Gervon Dexter 6-6 310 9 1/2 32 1/4
Calijah Kancey 6-1 281 9 1/8 30 5/8
Nolan Smith 6-2 238 9 32 5/8
B.J. Ojulari 6-2 248 10 1/2 34 1/4
Derick Hall 6-3 254 10 34 1/2
Andre Carter II 6-6.5 256 9 3/8 33 3/8

Linebackers Measurements

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell towered over the rest of the linebacker group, standing a cool 6-foot-5. Not only was he the tallest linebacker, but he was also the heaviest at 249 lbs. Clemson LB Trenton Simpson came in at 6-foot-2, 235 lbs while Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown measured in at 6-foot-3, 229 lbs.

Washington State’s Daiyan Henley, arguably the top linebacker in the 2023 Draft class, measured in at 6-foot-2, 225 lbs.

Player Height Weight Hand Arm
Trenton Simpson 6-2 235 10 1/4 32 3/8
Drew Sanders 6-4 235 9 3/4 32 1/8
Noah Sewell 6-1.5 246 10 31 5/8
Henry To’oTo’o 6-1 227 10 1/4 32 3/4
Jack Campbell 6-5 249 10 1/4 31 7/8
DeMarvion Overshown 6-3 229 9 1/2 32 1/4
Daiyan Henley 6-2 225 9 1/2 33

Defensive Back Measurements

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. came in at an impressive 6-foot-2 ½ and 193 lbs. The physical corner didn’t run as well as some of his other counterparts in the 40-yard dash but certainly had an impressive set of physical tools.

Julius Brents measured 6-foot-3 and was the tallest cornerback, followed by Porter Jr., Kelee Ringo, Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson.

Check out the complete list of measurements for all of the DBs at the NFL Combine below.

Player Height Weight Hand Arm
Christian Gonzalez 6-0.5 197 9 1/2 32
Brian Branch 5-11.5 190 9 1/2 30 3/4
Cam Smith 6-1 180 9 5/8 31 5/8
Kelee Ringo 6-2 207 8 1/2 31 1/4
Antonio Johnson 6-2 198 9 3/4 32 1/8
Joey Porter Jr. 6-2.5 193 10 34
Devon Witherspoon 5-11.5 181 8 7/8 31 1/4
Clark Phillips III 5-9 184 9 1/8 29 1/8
Jaylon Jones 6-2 200 9 30 3/4
Emmanuel Forbes 6-1 166 8 1/2 32 1/4
Julius Brents 6-3 198 9 5/8 34

NFL News and Rumors
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
