The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and all eyes are on Alabama’s standout quarterback, Bryce Young. With a remarkable college career and numerous accolades, Young has solidified himself as a top prospect in this year’s draft class. In this article, we’ll break down Young’s draft projection, college football statistics, combine measurements, and more.

Bryce Young Draft Projection

Currently, Young is at -400 (80% probability) to be the first pick in the NFL Draft with BetOnline. The Carolina Panthers, who traded up to secure the first overall pick, are in need of a new quarterback. The question remains whether they will choose Ohio State’s signal-caller CJ Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

At this point, it looks like Young is the frontrunner. Rarely projected outside of the top five all season, most respected draft analysts now have him at number one overall. Don’t be surprised when Young is the first name read aloud by Commissioner Roger Goodell on the first evening of the NFL Draft on April 27.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled the rest of his pre-draft visits and is likely going to be picked 1st overall to the #Panthers in the 2023 Draft "A sign to back up the belief he will be the Panthers’ pick" – per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/x3Emh4546s — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2023

Bryce Young College Football Statistics

In his impressive college career, Young completed 624 of 949 passes (65.8%) for 8,356 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. He threw for 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, resulting in an impressive passer rating of 165. On the ground, Young added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

During his 2022 season, Young completed 245 of 380 passes (64.5%) for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

His outstanding performance in 2021 earned him numerous awards, including the Heisman Trophy, AP Player of the Year, Consensus All-America, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

That year, Young led Alabama to the College Football Playoff (CFP) championship game and captured the SEC championship.

Bryce Young Combine Measurements

The big story for Young at the NFL Scouting Combine was his height. Measuring in at just 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds, Young is considered undersized for a traditional NFL quarterback. However, his skill set and potential as a franchise player could outweigh his size concerns. Recent successful quarterbacks, like Kyler Murray and Drew Brees, have shown that size isn’t everything.

Young did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine or his pro day, but his 40 time is believed to be just under 4.6 seconds. There are estimates that it is as high as 4.8 but most experts believe his time would be in the 4.53 to 4.58 range.

Young Draws Drew Brees Comparison

Despite his size, Young has drawn comparisons to great quarterbacks like Drew Brees. His talent, poise, and intangibles set him apart from other, more physically gifted quarterbacks in this class. Former NFL head coach Bill O’Brien, who worked with Young at Alabama in a pro-style offense, can attest to the young quarterback’s ability to read the full field and keep turnovers low.

Bryce Young’s impressive college career has him poised to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While his size may be a concern for some, his talent and intangibles make him an attractive prospect for teams in need of a franchise quarterback.

