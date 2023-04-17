Nolan Smith, the University of Georgia (UGA) linebacker who played an instrumental role in guiding Georgia to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, has been making waves with his exceptional combine performance as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft. In this article, we dive deep into Smith’s draft projections, college football statistics, combine performance, and other measurables.

Nolan Smith Draft Projection

Projected as a top-20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the majority of experts have placed Nolan Smith within the 10-20 range. However, a few experts consider him to be a top-10 pick, which could be due to his strong combine performance. Based on these projections, he is likely to be the fourth or fifth edge off the board on April 27.

Smith is expected to be one of around 11 or 12 SEC players to be selected in the first round. BetOnline offers odds of +170 (approximately 37%) for over 11.5 SEC players in round one.

Nolan Smith College Football Statistics

A two-time national champion, Smith’s college football career at UGA has been nothing short of impressive.

His season in 2022 was shortened by injury. But his 2022 stats include 18 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks.

Over the course of his college career, Smith accumulated 110 total tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. These numbers speak to his consistent performance and ability to make an impact on the field.

Here’s Nolan Smith just absolutely blowing past his man for a strip sack in the ‘21 South Carolina game. Whichever team gets him in the upcoming NFL Draft is getting a extremely hardworking, high motor guy with off the chart leadership skills. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6UUKkF5ik8 — Thumser (@JeffreyThumser) April 4, 2023

Nolan Smith Combine Performance

Smith’s combine performance has garnered significant attention. If his college stats are impressive, his NFL Combine stats are eye-popping. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash, and his athleticism turned the heads of scouts and executives all over the country. Let’s take a closer look at what Nolan Smith did in the 2023 NFL Combine.

Nolan Smith 40-Time

Clocking in at an official 4.39 seconds, Smith’s 40-time ranks as the second-fastest ever for a defensive lineman. To put this into perspective, this is the same time that fellow UGA and NFL wide receiver Julio Jones ran. This impressive speed is expected to translate well in the NFL, giving Smith an edge in chasing down ball carriers and pressuring quarterbacks.

Nolan Smith Bench Press

Smith did not participate in the bench press portion of the combine. This could be owing to the fact his pectoral muscle wasn’t fully recovered. It is estimated that when fully fit, Smith can bench 225 lbs for around 30 reps. If this were true, this would be another metric where Smith would be towards the top of the edge rushing performers in the 2023 NFL Combine.

Other Measurables

In addition to his impressive 40-time, Smith showcased his athleticism with a 41.5″ vertical leap, placing him at the top of his edge class in 2023. His broad jump measured an impressive 10’8″, further demonstrating his explosive power.

At 6’2 ¼” and 238 pounds, Smith’s size is considered average for an outside linebacker, but his athleticism and speed more than make up for any perceived shortcomings.

Smith a Bit of a Sleeper?

Smith was rated the top overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. That same year, he co-won the Bulldogs’ Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. In 2020, he started one of 10 games, followed by a breakout season in 2021 as a starter in 14 games for the national champions. Unfortunately, Smith’s 2022 season was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Smith’s athleticism, combined with his impressive college career and combine performance, positions him as a potential sneaky value in the NFL Draft 2023. His ceiling appears to be sky high, so keep an eye on this promising prospect as he prepares to make a splash in the big leagues.

