Will Levis has become one of the most polarizing figures in the 2023 NFL Draft, with scouts divided over his potential. Known for his epic arm strength, Levis’ inconsistency and inaccuracy have left some skeptical of his ability to excel at the pro level. In this article, we’ll explore Levis’ draft projection, college football statistics, and combine results, including his 40-time and hand size.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Will Levis, QB

College — Kentucky

— Kentucky Hometown — Madison, CT

— Madison, CT Class — Senior

— Senior Height — 6’ 4’’

— 6’ 4’’ Weight — 229 lbs

— 229 lbs Arm Length — 32’’

— 32’’ Hand Size — 10 5/8’’

— 10 5/8’’ NFL Draft Projection — Top-15 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats Scores

Production Score — 77 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th)

— 77 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th) Athleticism Score — 84 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th)

— 84 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th) Total Score — 81 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th)

Will Levis Draft Projection

Levis’ draft projections vary, with some mock drafts placing him as high as the third pick or as low as 30th. The general consensus among experts seems to be that Levis will be drafted at number 11 by the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, some top US sportsbooks disagree. BetOnline has Levis’ odds at going before pick six at -130, implying a 56.5% probability. This discrepancy between sportsbooks and draft experts adds intrigue to Levis’ draft stock.

Will Levis College Football Statistics

During his college career, Levis showcased glimpses of brilliance, particularly at Kentucky, where his arm strength and scrambling ability were evident. He went 17-7 as a starter for the Wildcats and won the Citrus Bowl.

In his senior year, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for an additional two touchdowns.

Will Levis Combine Performance

Will Levis only performed in a few on-field drills in the NFL Combine, but what he did show was impressive. When asked why he would throw at the combine, Levis’ response was that of a confident man.

“I have a cannon and I want to show it,” Levis said. And he certainly did that at the NFL Combine and his pro day at Kentucky. Let’s take a look at his performance at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Will Levis showed off the arm strength at the combine 💪 (via @ChrisRose, @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/qtNNGsy0Bv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2023

40-Yard Dash * — Did Not Participate

— Did Not Participate 10-Yard Split * — Did Not Participate

— Did Not Participate Vertical Jump — 34’’

— 34’’ Broad Jump — 10’ 4’’

Will Levis 40-Time

Levis did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his estimated time is believed to be in the 4.7-second range. While not among the fastest in the quarterback class, it’s still an impressive time that showcases his decent athleticism.

Though his speed may not rival that of Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray, Levis’ ability to evade pressure in the pocket could still be an asset in the NFL.

Will Levis Hand Size

Levis’ hand size of 10 5/8″ is among the largest in his class, which some experts argue is vital for success in the league. Larger hands can potentially help a quarterback grip the football more securely, especially in inclement weather conditions. Additionally, a more secure grip can lead to better accuracy and fewer fumbles.

Notably, quarterbacks with large hand sizes have found success in the NFL. For instance, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson both have hand sizes measuring 10 1/4″. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow’s hands measure 9″, which is considered the minimum threshold for most teams, but goes to show that hand size isn’t the be all and end all for quarterbacks.

Other Measurables

At 6’4″ and 229 lbs, Levis has prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. His vertical jump of 34″ is respectable for a quarterback, but not quite as impressive as some of his peers in the 2023 NFL Combine.

His broad jump of 10′ 4″ is a solid measurement, further emphasizing his athleticism. While these numbers may not blow scouts away, they still demonstrate Levis’ potential as a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Comparisons and Final Thoughts

Although Levis’ combine performance may not have been groundbreaking, it still provides a glimpse into his potential as a pro quarterback. His impressive hand size, in particular, could be a key factor in his success at the next level.

Some analysts have compared Levis to quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Joe Flacco, who also had strong arms and inconsistent college production. While Levis’ future in the NFL is uncertain, his physical tools and raw potential could make him an interesting prospect for a team willing to invest the time and resources into developing him.

