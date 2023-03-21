NFL News and Rumors

NFL Insider Provides Context For Cam Newton’s Appearance At Auburn Pro Day

Wendi Oliveros
By now, everyone in the NFL world is reeling with the news that former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day on March 21, 2023.

The 33-year-old Newton is 8 years removed from being the NFL MVP, and he last appeared in an NFL game with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Cam did not provide much information beyond the fact that he was throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day.

He also shared his thoughts on how his talent compares to the other QB1s in the NFL; in short, he is confident that he is still among the best.

However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided much-needed context to understand Cam’s decision to appear at the Auburn Pro Day which is for amateur athletes trying to get noticed by NFL scouts.

What Pelissero Said

Pelissero tweeted:

“Lost in the news of Cam Newton throwing at Auburn’s pro day: He’ll be throwing to his brother, William & Mary WR (and onetime Auburn special teams standout) Caylin Newton, who’s a 2023 NFL Draft prospect.”

In this context, everything makes sense.

While it is true that Cam never officially retired from the NFL and may still have a desire to play, throwing at a college pro day with athletes ten years younger than he is may not be the best path to return to the NFL.

If he was absolutely serious about making a return, hosting a workout like Odell Beckham Jr. did recently in Arizona would be a better option.

However, throwing with his brother Caylin serves a double purpose of reminding NFL teams that Cam is still out there as a notable free agent, and it shines the spotlight on his brother Caylin.

In 2022, he transferred to William and Mary to reunite with his Howard University head coach Mike London.

Caylin finished the 2022 season with 37 catches, 537 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

The 23-year-old Caylin is smaller in stature than his brother, measuring 5’11” compared to Cam’s 6’5″.

It is hard to say how this appearance at Auburn’s Pro Day will go for both Newton brothers, but there will definitely be cameras and media attention focused on it to see what each is capable of.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top