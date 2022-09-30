NFL News and Rumors

NFL Must Make Change To Concussion Policy Following Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Tua Injured
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The NFL have been strongly advised to make a change to their concussion protocol following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

Tagavailoa was stretchered off the field and hospitalized with head and neck injuries during the Dolphins’ Thursday Night Football defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old suffered similar problems last week after hit in their win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Tua was shaken up and looked wobbly on his feet after the hit. He did temporarily leave the field with a ‘head injury’ before subsequently returning to the game.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the star quarterback was listed as ‘questionable’, as he was said to be suffering from a sore back and ankle injury. However, he was cleared to start last nights game just four days after the incident against the Bills.

Tagovailoa exited the Bengals game towards the end of the first half after taking a heavy blow to the head when sacked by DE Josh Tupou. His arms and hands appeared to go into the ‘fencing response’ and he remained motionless on the ground in hugely worrying scenes before being carted off.

NBC’s columnist Peter King described the injury as a “seminal moment” for the NFL.

“If something doesn’t come from this, a tangible change, I think the NFL is stupid.

“There has to be a significant reaction. This can’t just go away in a flurry of statements.

“This is a seminal moment for the NFL, Goodell and for all 32 owners, 32 head coaches and for 1,696 players.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Best UT Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Utah Mobile Betting

Author image varun  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL To Cut Down On Roughing The Passer Penalties In 2022
Best VT Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Vermont Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  9min
NFL News and Rumors
Tee Higgins NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship
Best VA Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Virginia Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  11min
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Best WA Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Washington Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Rumors- Executive Says Colts Preferred 'Anyone' Over Carson Wentz
Best WI Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Wisconsin Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  48min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Best WY Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Wyoming Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  51min
NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: The Record
Best NY Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | New York Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top