NFL Must Make Change To Concussion Policy Following Tua Tagovailoa Injury

The NFL have been strongly advised to make a change to their concussion protocol following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

Tagavailoa was stretchered off the field and hospitalized with head and neck injuries during the Dolphins’ Thursday Night Football defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Scary moment in Cincinnati: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went down hard. Prayers up for Tua 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NyOLQwPsiA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 30, 2022

The 24-year-old suffered similar problems last week after hit in their win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Tua was shaken up and looked wobbly on his feet after the hit. He did temporarily leave the field with a ‘head injury’ before subsequently returning to the game.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the star quarterback was listed as ‘questionable’, as he was said to be suffering from a sore back and ankle injury. However, he was cleared to start last nights game just four days after the incident against the Bills.

Tagovailoa exited the Bengals game towards the end of the first half after taking a heavy blow to the head when sacked by DE Josh Tupou. His arms and hands appeared to go into the ‘fencing response’ and he remained motionless on the ground in hugely worrying scenes before being carted off.

#TuaTagovailoa should have never been let back in the game on Sunday or the game last night. Because this was a failure of NFL health and safety policy, @OSHA_DOL should probably investigate. The @NFL and @MiamiDolphins made this injury worse by their failure. https://t.co/FbjAoqRl7Z — Josh Sadler (@Josh_Sadler20) September 30, 2022

NBC’s columnist Peter King described the injury as a “seminal moment” for the NFL.

“If something doesn’t come from this, a tangible change, I think the NFL is stupid.

“There has to be a significant reaction. This can’t just go away in a flurry of statements.

“This is a seminal moment for the NFL, Goodell and for all 32 owners, 32 head coaches and for 1,696 players.