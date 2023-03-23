It looks and sounds as though NFL Network’s main insider Ian Rapoport is expanding his horizons.

Known as the Rap Sheet for his ability to break NFL-related news, Rapoport posted a Twitter message that implies that he is getting into the horse business.

Whether that is horse racing or horse ownership, we will have to wait for the details which Rapoport says are coming on Thursday.

What Rapoport Tweeted:

“Big day tomorrow! A very cool, non-football announcement coming, which involves me, my family, some amazing horses, and a ton of the coolest experiences I’ve had when not tweeting NFL news. Can’t wait!”

With the Kentucky Derby coming up on May 6, 2023, it makes us wonder if Rapoport has some forthcoming involvement in the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown.

It Does Not Sound Like He Is Quitting His Day Job

Though the tweet is somewhat vague, it does not seem as though Rapoport has any plans to quit his day job at NFL Network.

He is considered one of the premier sources of breaking NFL news by almost everyone except for Aaron Rodgers who has seemingly cast doubt on the accuracy of the reporting Rapoport and his ESPN peer Adam Schefter do on him.

His Twitter Followers Had A Variety Of Reactions

As expected, his news came with mixed reviews on Twitter.

There were blatantly rude people who replied that they did not care about his announcement.

Others were predicting something associated with the Kentucky Derby and were excited about Rap Sheet’s Thursday newsbreak about himself.

Others joked that Rapoport needs to break his news on The Pat McAfee Show just as Aaron Rodgers broke his last week.

It is unusual for NFL reporters to break personal news associated with a different sport so we are genuinely curious as to what Rapoport will tell us tomorrow.

In the meantime, we expect Rapoport to stay on the case and break all Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, and any other NFL news that is forthcoming in the days ahead.

