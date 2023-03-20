NFL players are not the only ones getting contract extensions.

The commissioner is also expected to get one as early as next week during the owners’ meetings in Phoenix.

Roger Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension for the commissioner at next week's owners meetings in Phoenix, league sources told ESPN. More coming up on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/vJ4eVr4e3X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

The terms of the deal are not yet known.

We know that Goodell has been well-paid in the role, reportedly making more than any NFL player at a reported $63.9 million per year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will sign a multiyear extension next week, per @AdamSchefter. A 2020 NY Times report revealed Goodell was making $63.9 million per year & he has reportedly made ~$500M since becoming commissioner in '06. That's more than any NFL player in history. pic.twitter.com/On2Iu9acJJ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 20, 2023

Goodell’s Rise To Power

Roger Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006; however, he started his NFL career long before that.

He took an intern job in 1982 and except for a one-year departure to join the New York Jets as an intern, he has been with the NFL league office ever since.

The 64-year-old worked hard to get that 1982 internship.

He wrote letters to each of the then 28 teams and the front office to convince them to hire him.

It obviously worked.

When it was time to elect a commissioner in 2006, the two candidates were Goodell and Gregg Levy.

It took five rounds of voting for Goodell to get the necessary 2/3 majority, but as they say, the rest is history.

Goodell’s Legacy

Goodell will be known for expanding the NFL beyond the US and for doing what he can to protect the integrity of the league.

Some of his decisions in that area have been met with criticism and scrutiny.

Goodell has endured his fair share of controversies including Deflategate, Spygate, and player and referee lockouts.

He is met each year with resounding boos as his name is announced at the NFL Draft but appears to take it in stride.

He Is The 9th NFL Commissioner

Surprisingly, Goodell is only the 9th NFL commissioner in the league’s over 100-year history.

Jim Thorpe was the first appointed in 1920.

The longest-tenured and perhaps most well-known NFL commissioner was the seventh, Pete Rozelle who assumed the role from 1960-1989.

Rozelle was so popular that the NFL named a trophy named after him.

The Pete Rozelle Trophy has been awarded to the league’s most valuable player since 1991.

Paul Tagliabue preceded Goodell and held the post from 1989 to 2006.

Other commissioners of record were Joseph Carr, Carl Storck, Elmer Layden, Bert Bell, and Austin Gunsel.

By virtue of the aforementioned contract extension, fans can expect to see Goodell in the role for the foreseeable future.

